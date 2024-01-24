trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2713291
SEED 2024 Result Declared At sid.edu.in- Steps To Check Scores Here

Symbiosis Institute of Design released the SEED 2024 results today, January 24, scroll down for the steps to check scores. The SEED 2024 test was conducted on January 14 in 80 places throughout the country.

SEED 2024: The Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) announced the results for the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) 2024 on January 24. The exam took place on January 14 across 80 cities nationwide. Aspirants can retrieve their SEED 2024 results from sid.edu.in. SEED 2024 featured a moderately challenging paper assessing visual sensitivity, observational skills, reasoning, problem-solving, and knowledge in science, mathematics, art, craft, culture, design, and environment. Candidates earned 1 mark for each correct answer, with no negative marking for incorrect responses.

SEED 2024 Result: Steps To Download

- Visit the official website of SID, sid.edu.in

- On the homepage, click on the link that reads "SEED 2024 result"

- Enter your login details such as registration number and date of birth

- Click on submit

- Download and take a printout of the SEED result 2024 for further references

SEED 2024: Final Merit List

Shortlisted candidates must undergo the Portfolio Review and Personal Interaction (PRPI) stage, involving the submission of portfolios and PRPT tasks. To participate, candidates must book slots. PRPI phase 1 is scheduled from March 29 to March 31, and phase 2 from April 5 to 7. The SEED 2024 final merit list will be determined by the cumulative performance in the SEED 2024 written test, PRPI Task, portfolio review, and personal interaction.

 

