With the New Education Policy and advent of the digital classrooms, the education structure is changing rapidly in India. With the changing world, the focus is gradually shifting towards application based learning or project based learning. Sanamdeep Chadha, Promoter and Director of Genesis Global School, shared with Zee News English her key insights related to transforming India's K-12 education system, flexible assessment methods among others to prepare students for the future.

On NEP For Global Standards

The CBSE National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 indeed represents a significant shift in India's educational landscape, aiming to modernize and align its system with global standards. By emphasizing critical thinking, problem-solving, and communication skills, NEP prepares students to compete and excel in the global job market, characteristics highly sought after by the international curriculums as well. Furthermore, NEP's emphasis on experiential learning and hands-on activities resonates with the pedagogical approaches often also found in most international curriculums. This shift from rote memorization to practical application fosters a deeper understanding of concepts and better prepares students for real-world challenges.

Additionally, the provision for teacher training underscores the importance of ensuring that educators are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively implement the new policies and curriculum. This investment in teacher development is crucial for maintaining the quality of education and facilitating a smooth transition to the updated educational framework. Overall, NEP 2020 acts as a roadmap for aligning India's educational journey with global standards, ensuring that students are equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.

On School Education Reform

A holistic strategy is needed to transform India's K-12 education system, aligning it more closely with worldwide best practices and preparing children for the challenges of the 21st century. While there is need to focus more on competency-based learning, regular reviewing of the curriculum will ensure that it is not outdated and that a modern curriculum can be created. As India move towards application-based knowledge, assessment flexibility also needs to be imbibed, where Project Based Learning can form the core of this assessment. For this, a rigorous teacher training programme will be needed which can then integrate real-life scenarios that can be used to help teach children. Also, there is need to be inclusive and cater to all sorts of students, from super intelligent to the average, ones with special needs and those who need individual attention. Ultimately, innovative thinking, and keeping a student at the center will foster educational institutes in the right direction.

On AI’s Role In School Education

In the realm of automated grading and educational support systems, the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has significantly transformed traditional methodologies. With AI-driven platforms like LMS powered Toddle, Turnitin; Power Bi, Sway, Inside, Canva, Cospace etc. a multitude of advancements has become possible, fundamentally altering the landscape of education towards personalized learning, enhanced efficiency, and innovation. AI facilitates seamless communication, can help in data analytics to understand the learning experiences of students, can lessen teachers' work with automated grading, and provide insights into performance metrics. It also fosters global connectivity while transforming and personalising education. By harnessing the potential of AI-driven platforms, educators can empower students to thrive in an increasingly complex and interconnected world.

On Partnership With Foreign Institutions

Partnerships with foreign institutions for student exchange programmes broaden the students' cultural horizons, foster global perspectives, and provide valuable learning experiences. These partnerships typically involve establishing relationships with schools in other countries, facilitating student and teacher exchanges, collaborative research opportunities, and intercultural initiatives. Thus, GGS has had collaborated with institutes like Clifton College UK, GSD Spain and Middlesex University.