ugcnet.nta.nic.in, UGC NET Result 2023 Released At ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Direct Link, Steps To Check Here

UGC NET Result 2023: The National Testing Agency has released the UGC NET 2023 results. Candidates who took the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test or UGC NET 2023 can view their results on the UGC NET official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC Chairman confirmed the results release date on his official Twitter handle. The exam was held in two stages, the first from June 13 to 17, 2023, and the second from June 19 to 22, 2023. The UGC NET June exam was held in 181 cities throughout the country for 83 disciplines. A total of 6,39,069 individuals were eligible for the exam this time.

On July 6, 2023, NTA issued the UGC NET June 2023 provisional answer key. The deadline for filing objections was July 8, 2023. The final answer key has not yet been disclosed, but it will be along with the results.

UGC NET Result 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit the NTA UGC NET official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click the link that reads UGC NET June 2023 cycle result" on the "Candidates activities" section.

3. In the next step, log in using UGC NET login credentials, application number, and date of birth or password.

4. Click on the 'Submit' button.

5. The NTA UGC NET 2023 results will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download and print a copy for future reference.

NTA notification reads, "In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Score Card, he/she can mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in For more updates or latest news keep visiting the Official website of NTA https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in. E- certificates and JRF Award Letter will be issued by NTA to the qualified candidates shortly."