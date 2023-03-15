West Bengal Class 12 Board Exams: Education Board Clarifies On Gaffe In Question On Netaji

KOLKATA: A day after a gaffe in the first-language Bengali question paper for Class 12 board examinees triggered outrage, the West Bengal Council of Higher Education on Wednesday said that the mistake crept into the paper during proof-reading, and the original one did not carry the misinformation.

In one of the questions, candidates were told to pen an essay on Netaji Subash Chandra Bose keeping four points in mind, one of which was his ICS exam clearance.

The paper, however, mentioned 'IAS' instead of 'ICS', drawing the wrath of a section of students, their parents and also educationists.

Exam for aspiring civil servants was known as ICS before Independence.

Council President Chiranjib Bhattacharya told PTI, "Our paper-setter had originally mentioned ICS in the paper, which was inadvertently changed to IAS by proof readers. It was not deliberate on their part. They were not aware that IAS was known as ICS in British-ruled India."

Educationist Pabitra Sarkar described the mistake as "a serious lapse on part of authorities".

Sarkar, a former vice chancellor, said, "The entire development reflects poorly on the education system.

"I wonder if the council has done away with the role of moderator who takes a final look at the paper before it is sent for printing," he added.