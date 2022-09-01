Celebrity couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza were recently spotted in a BMW iX EV worth Rs 1.16 crore (ex-showroom). The spotting further empowers the notion that celebrities have a knack for luxury cars. However, the trend has been slightly changing with the growing environmental concerns as they are moving towards more environmentally friendly options in EVs. For instance, celebrities like Pooja Batra and Mandira Bedi are also among the celebrity EV owners. Moreover, Riteish himself had an electric vehicle before the BMW iX in the form of a Tesla Model X.

In the most recent spotting, the celebrity couple was seen in a BMW iX, which by its colour seems to be the model with the Sport Package with BMW individual elements. To be specific, the electric car has an Individual Aventurin Red Metallic colour. Apart from that, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza's car is also available with the simple Sports Package with multiple colour options like Black Sapphire, Sophisto Grey Brilliant, Mineral White, and Phytonic Blue.

The car is a special model from the German automaker as it is also its first fully-electric SUV in India. It is a completely imported model that ships as a CBU to India. The iX is the top-of-the-line electric vehicle from the brand and is constructed using purely electric components.

Based on the reports, the celebrity couple was seen getting out of the electric SUV at Shilpa Shetty's house meanwhile also giving a good look at their new luxury EV. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza's BMW iX features the signature look of its makers with the big front vertical grills garnished with chrome. Moreover, the design is complemented by sleek-looking headlamps and a similar body design.

Moreover, the electric SUV of the celebrity couple is loaded with a myriad of features. It is packed with features like the 12.3-inch BMW Live Cockpit Instrument Cluster, Parking Assist Plus, ADAS Features, a huge high-resolution 14.9-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System with BMW OS 8.0 and customisable widgets, Navigation with 3D Maps, Head-up Display, Voice Commands, Gesture Control, and more.

Since we are talking about BMW iX, it is important to mention that it has a WLTP range of 425 km, which is one of the max offered by EVs in India. Furthermore, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza's electric SUV is powered by a 77 kWh battery pack that transfers power to2 electric motors for an AWD configuration. All in combination produce a power of 326 hp and a peak torque of 630 Nm. The power can accelerate the electric SUV from 0-100 km/h in 6.1 seconds.