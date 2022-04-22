Pure EV, an electric vehicle maker in India issued a statement on Thursday, expressing deep regret over the alleged explosion of their EV battery in Nizamabad, Hyderabad. An 80-year old person died, while three were seriously injured due to the battery catching fire while charging at home. This is the third such incident of Pure EV catching fire and after warning a from Nitin Gadkari, the company has decided to recall 2,000 concerned vehicles.

Offering condolences to the family of the victim, the company in a statement said it is in the process of getting further details from the concerned user and authorities. The company does not have any record of sale or service availed by the user quoted in the media, it said. "From our customer database we do not have any record of sale done or service availed by the quoted user in the media. Our dealer is exploring whether the vehicle was purchased through second hand sale from any of our first buyer."

Also read: Electric scooters catching fire in India, govt to penalize EV makers

With increasing incidents of electric two-wheelers catching fire, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the central government will issue necessary orders on defaulting companies after receiving the report of an expert panel that has been formed to enquire into the matter.

"In view of the recent fire incidents involving our vehicles in Nizamabad and Chennai, PURE EV has decided to recall 2000 vehicles from the models ETRANCE+ and EPLUTO 7G of the concerned batches," Pure EV said.

"The vehicles and batteries therein shall undergo a thorough check for their health. The company shall inspect the battery for any imbalance issues and shall calibrate through its device BATRICS FARADAY. Additionally, the BMS and charger calibration shall be carried out as required," it said.

With inputs from PTI

Live TV

#mute