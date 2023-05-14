Tata Punch EV Test Mule Spotted For The First Time; Changes Over ICE Version Revealed

Tata Motors is expanding its electric vehicle portfolio in India. As part of this expansion, the company is planning to launch Tata Punch EV. Before the unveiling, the test mule of the electric car was spotted out in the open. Though the car was heavily camouflaged, it is not hard to tell the design of the EV is based on the internal combustion engine version of the car. It is to be noted that all the electric cars of the Indian automaker are based on the ICE version of the model.

Based on the pictures, the Tata Punch EV seems to have rear-disc brakes, which is added feature over the ICE version of the car. Furthermore, the charging slot of the car is not visible and is expected to be under the lid, following the design pattern of other Tata electric cars.

Images of the interiors of the Tata Punch EV show that the car might get electronic parking and drive mode selector dial. Furthermore, it will boast features like a 7-inch touch screen, as in the ICE version. It is to be noted that the details of the feature list of the electric car are scarce and will be revealed at a later stage.

Since the Tata Punch is based on the ALFA platform, it might not need many changes in its design to accommodate an electric powertrain. The EV version of the car is expected to be based on a Ziptron powertrain. Furthermore, the car is expected to have powertrain similarities to the Tata Tigor EV. One can expect the Indian automaker to offer multiple battery pack options with the model to make it a lucrative choice for various consumers' needs.

There are no official details on the launch of the Tata Punch EV, but the car is expected to be launched in India by the end of 2023. The EV manufacturer might try to rush the process as it is one of the best-selling models of the automaker, after Tata Nexon.