New Delhi: Bigg Boss Season 14 fame NikkiTamboli was recently clicked in the city by paps and guess what? The actress got trolled for her looks. After celeb pap Viral Bhayani posted a video of hers on Instagram, many speculated that she has undergone the knife.

Nikki Tamboli wore Clovia activewear in lavender colour. She got clicked as she went straight to her car. Haters brutally trolled her, pointing out the 'nose job'. Take a look at who said what:

The reality show star is a fitness freak and her washboard abs are stunning proof of it.

She is known for her roles in films such as 'Kanchana 3', 'Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu' and 'Thippara Meesam'. Last she was seen in the adventure reality TV show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' hosted by Rohit Shetty.

Nikki was also seen on the show 'The Khatra Khatra Show' and her on-screen chemistry with Pratik Sehajpal was liked by fans.

She featured in several music videos including Birthday Pawri, Kalla Reh Jayenga, Number Likh, Shanti, Roko Roko and Dil Kisi Se among others. Nikki will next be seen as a participant in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.