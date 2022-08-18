NewsBuzz
NIKKI TAMBOLI

Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli BRUTALLY trolled for her looks, netizens shout 'nose job is pretty evident' - Watch

Nikki Tamboli wore Clovia activewear in lavender colour. She got clicked as she went straight to her car. Haters brutally trolled her, pointing out the 'nose job'. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 08:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli BRUTALLY trolled for her looks, netizens shout 'nose job is pretty evident' - Watch

New Delhi: Bigg Boss Season 14 fame NikkiTamboli was recently clicked in the city by paps and guess what? The actress got trolled for her looks. After celeb pap Viral Bhayani posted a video of hers on Instagram, many speculated that she has undergone the knife.

Nikki Tamboli wore Clovia activewear in lavender colour. She got clicked as she went straight to her car. Haters brutally trolled her, pointing out the 'nose job'. Take a look at who said what: 

The reality show star is a fitness freak and her washboard abs are stunning proof of it. 

She is known for her roles in films such as 'Kanchana 3', 'Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu' and 'Thippara Meesam'. Last she was seen in the adventure reality TV show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' hosted by Rohit Shetty. 

Nikki was also seen on the show 'The Khatra Khatra Show' and her on-screen chemistry with Pratik Sehajpal was liked by fans. 

She featured in several music videos including Birthday Pawri, Kalla Reh Jayenga, Number Likh, Shanti, Roko Roko and Dil Kisi Se among others. Nikki will next be seen as a participant in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

 

Live Tv

Nikki TamboliNikki Tamboli trolledNikki Tamboli newsNikki Tamboli nose surgeryNikki Tamboli latest newsNikki Tamboli video

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is Government's One Nation One Charger strategy?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
DNA Video
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?
DNA Video
DNA: Centre vs Delhi government on Rohingya issue
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Kartik Kumar becomes 'Un-Law Minister' of Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How Swastika got linked to Hitler?
DNA Video
DNA: Europe faces worst drought in 500 years
DNA Video
DNA: Why is 'Tipu Sultan' army jealous of Veer Savarkar?