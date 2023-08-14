The Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 last episode will air soon. The highly-anticipated finale, which will take place tonight, will bring an end to the contestants' thrilling journey. The grand finale of BB OTT 2 will be hosted by Salman Khan. While the finale nights was mostly planned over the weekends, this time it is be taking place on August 14, 2023, which is Monday at 9 pm. Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale will stream on JioCinema.

The show was initially planned for a run of six-week but was extended after it started getting a good response from the audience.

The five finalists of the show are Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani. Jiya Shankar was the last contestant to be eliminated from the show.



Reports are high the Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale night might see Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone at the stage with Salman. However, there is no official confirmation to the same.

Follow LIVE Updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale here.