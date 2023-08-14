LIVE Updates | Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Grand Finale: Elvish Yadav Or Abhishek Malhan - Who Will Win Salman Khan's Reality Show?
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Grand Finale Winner Latest Updates: Bigg Boss OTT season 2 grand finale will take place tonight and as per latest trends, Elvish Yadav or Abhishek Malhan have been giving tough competition to each other for the trophy.
Trending Photos
The Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 last episode will air soon. The highly-anticipated finale, which will take place tonight, will bring an end to the contestants' thrilling journey. The grand finale of BB OTT 2 will be hosted by Salman Khan. While the finale nights was mostly planned over the weekends, this time it is be taking place on August 14, 2023, which is Monday at 9 pm. Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale will stream on JioCinema.
The show was initially planned for a run of six-week but was extended after it started getting a good response from the audience.
The five finalists of the show are Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani. Jiya Shankar was the last contestant to be eliminated from the show.
Reports are high the Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale night might see Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone at the stage with Salman. However, there is no official confirmation to the same.
Follow LIVE Updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale here.
Abhishek Malhan Hospitalised Before Grand Finale
Ahead of the finale episode, Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan got hospitalised given his health issues. His sister Prerna Malhan took to Twitter and informed about the same. She wrote, "Just got to know Abhishek is quite unwell and probably admitted in the hospital. So, he won’t be able to perform for y’all tonight. He has entertained us thoroughly through and through the season. Let’s pray for his speedy recovery."
Just got to know abhishek is quite unwell and probably admitted in the hospital.
So, he won’t be able to perform for y’all tonight.
He has entertained us thoroughly through and through the season.
Let’s pray for his speedy recovery.
— Prerna Malhan (@HubWanderers) August 13, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone To Grace Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale?
Reports are high that the Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale night might see Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone at the stage with Salman. However, there is no official confirmation to the same.
Bigg Boss OTT 2 finalists
The five finalists of the show are Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani. Jiya Shankar was the last contestant to be eliminated from the show.
Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2 Gets Extension
The show was initially planned for a run of six-week but was extended after it started getting a good response from the audience.
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale
The grand finale of BB OTT 2 will be hosted by Salman Khan. While the finale nights was mostly planned over the weekends, this time it is be taking place on August 14, 2023, which is Monday at 9 pm. Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale will stream on JioCinema.
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale Tonight
The Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 last episode will air soon. The highly-anticipated finale, which will take place tonight, will bring an end to the contestants' thrilling journey.