Panchayat Season 2 trailer out: Jitendra Kumar returns with Amazon Prime Indian-drama

The trailer of Amazon Prime video's much-awaited web series 'Panchayat season 2' was released and much after the unveiling, it is still owning a strong position in the hearts of the audience.

Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Bringing back the trailer of the audience's favorite show 'Panchayat', the trailer of much-awaited Amazon Prime Video’s original 'Panchayat season 2' has grabbed the eyeballs of the masses bringing back the fun, drama, and realities of Phulera village from the first season. 

'Panchayat Season 1' has always topped the audience's favorite list that has garnered immense love from the audience which is leading up to the much anticipated and awaited series 'Panchayat season 2' which is evident from the amount of love the trailer has been receiving. 

Recently, the trailer of Amazon Prime video's much-awaited web series 'Panchayat season 2' was released and much after the unveiling, it is still owning a strong position in the hearts of the audience. Since its release, the netizens are showering their love for the series making the trailer continue to trend on YouTube at number #2. 

Watch out for the trailer:

Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream the exclusive premiere of Panchayat Season 2 starting 20th May.

Panchayat Season 2 will have a global premiere on Prime Video on 20th May in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide. The series stars Jitendra Kumar, Raghuvir Yadav, Neena Gupta amongst others in pivotal roles after the wide success of Panchayat 1.

Amazon PrimePanchayat 2Panchayat 2 trailerPhulera
