Designer Payal Singhal celebrates 20 years in fashion

Mumbai: Ace designer Payal Singhal celebrated 20 years in the fashion industry as she showcased her latest collection titled a#PS20' on Day 2 of the 2019 Winter/Festive edition of the Lakme Fashion Week on Wednesday.

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar turned showstopper for the designer who stepped into the industry with her debut show at the Lakme Fashion Week which also celebrates its 20 years.

On her journey in the industry, the designer said: "I kind of grew on the runway. Lakme Fashion Week and I complete 20 years together. We have grown together. It's very nostalgic for me."

Singhal's collection drew inspiration from gypsies and bohemia which the brand resonates with. Modern as well as boho silhouettes, rendered in fabrics like georgette, organza, tulle and crepe, made the collection apt for day functions and destination weddings.

Explaining about her collection, Singhal said: "This collection is made not keeping in mind the buyers or clientele. Designers have certain formulas but I didn't want to follow that. The collection is all about art and craft. Gypsies and bohemia are great themes to bring together my 20 years in the industry as my brand resonates the same."

The designer has kept the collection very playful with the use of boho silhouettes and a lot of pop colours apart from chalky whites and ecru, pastels like periwinkle blue and pale rose and black.

There has been extensive use of frayed tassels, sequins and embroideries in a mix of thread work, cutwork jaalis, leather embroidery, appliqué and patchwork to create 3D textures on the jacket cholis, lehenga salwars, bomber jackets and deconstructed blazers, drop-crotch pants, cropped skirts and sarees that comprised the collection.

The show also marked the debut of #PSAccessories with a line of totes, fanny packs, belt bags and wristlets.