close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif to open LFW Winter/Festive 2019

She will be the showstopper for veteran designer Manish Malhotra who will be showcasing his latest collection titled 'Maahrumysha' and launch a wash care range 'Love & Care'. 

Katrina Kaif to open LFW Winter/Festive 2019
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Katrina Kaif will dazzle the ramp on the opening day of the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 on August 20.

She will be the showstopper for veteran designer Manish Malhotra who will be showcasing his latest collection titled 'Maahrumysha' and launch a wash care range 'Love & Care'. 

The latest collection by the designer is crafted for lighter occasions to the destination weddings in colours ranging from classic chromes of white, ivory, beige, ochre, grey, salmon and the signature gold of the label.

Malhotra has partnered with Hindustan Unilever to launch the premium expert care wash range 'Love & Care' that provides expert care solutions for special types of fabrics.

 

Tags:
Katrina KaifLFW Winter/Festive 2019Manish MalhotraFashion
Next
Story

Kareena Kapoor Khan to walk the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week finale

Must Watch

PT21M6S

19 Ki 19 Kahaniya: Watch top 19 stories of the day