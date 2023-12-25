5 Restaurants To Visit This Christmas In Delhi/NCR

BIRCH BY ROMEO LANE

As an upscale and grand establishment nestled in Netaji Subhash Place, Birch offers a regal dining experience, particularly enchanting on Christmas nights. The party atmosphere and the reputation for exquisite experimental cuisines have made it a celebrated name in Delhi's vibrant party circle. This Christmas, guests can anticipate a luxurious spread featuring mouth-watering traditional delicacies, elevating the festive spirit to new heights. As Birch by Romeo Lane becomes the epicentre of Christmas merriment, guests can revel in the fusion of luxury, culinary excellence, making it a holiday celebration to remember.

Where: Pacific Mall, Netaji Subhash Place

When: 12PM-1AM

Cost of two: 1800 + taxes

The Eatery- Four Points by Sheraton

Nestled in enchanting surroundings, one discovers the joy of Christmas at The Eatery, Four Points by Sheraton, New Delhi. This festive haven, beyond mere recognition, unfolds as a captivating eatery where skilled artisans craft an enchanting experience, weaving the magic of Christmas into every detail. Guests delight in delightful cuisine, immerse themselves in the holiday cheer, and explore a carefully curated selection of beverages within the captivating festive ambiance. Here, cherished moments come alive, creating a tapestry of memories to be shared with loved ones this holiday season.

Where: NH-8, D Block, Samalka, New Delhi, Airport Highway

Cost per pax: 1800 + taxes

Where: NH-8, D Block, Samalka, New Delhi, Airport Highway

Cost per pax: 1800 + taxes

CHO- VIETNAMESE KITCHEN AND BAR

Immerse yourself in the festive magic of Christmas by joining us for a spectacular celebration at this charming Vietnamese restaurant CHO in Mehrauli. Cho has a special Christmas Brunch Menu. which has Dumplings, rolls, desserts, and cocktails. Gather your loved ones this Christmas Eve for a delightful experience. Adorned with a gorgeous view of Qutub Minar, gleaming bells, and dazzling hollies hanging from the ceilings, CHO exudes a warm dawn ambiance. The cozy setting will swiftly envelop you in a festive atmosphere. And, of course,

do not miss the opportunity to Savor the exceptional Christmas Menu, which embraces Vietnamese delicacies that are truly extraordinary. Make this Christmas unforgettable with the festive décor, delectable Vietnamese cuisine, and the joyful spirit that defines the holiday season.

Where: Ambawatta One, Mehrauli

When: 12PM-11:30PM

Cost of two: 3500

SITIO BAR AND KITCHEN

Nestled in the heart of Gurugram, awaits a newly opened gem, SITIO Bar & Kitchen. Sitio has special Christmas menu offerings that apply European cooking techniques and flavours from around the globe. From satisfying burgers and seasonal salads to unique tartines and the delightful stone pot bowl of jasmine rice accompanied by a beloved rendition of malai curry, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Moreover, there are thoughtfully-designed cocktails– be it sweet, sour, spicy, umami or bitter, they have it all. Bar nibbles like truffle popcorn or jalapeno pakora makes your plate burst with flavours. The kitchen dazzles with Christmas vibes, ensuring a delightful and festive experience awaits you.

Where: R-5, AIPL JOY STREET, Badshahpur, Sector 66

When: 2PM-11:30PM

Cost of two: 1800

Diggin Cafe

This cafe has festive vibes all year round. But they really do go all out with their decorations during Christmas. From colourful baubles to blingy stars and bright fairy lights, the restaurant defines the word ‘Christmas Spirit’ in a whole new way. Make sure to snap up some gorgeous images for your Insta feed. And while you’re at it, relish yummies like Pan Seared Fresh Fish, Perma Ham Pizza and Aubergine Parmigiana, to name a delish few.

Where | Diggin - Anand Lok & Chanakyapuri

Timings | 11:30 AM - 9:30 PM

Cost of two: 1900