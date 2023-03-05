SFT Presents An Ode To Celebrating The Festival Of Colours: A Journey Towards Self Empowerment

New Delhi: Holi is indeed the most exciting time of the year for our young adults and the preparation for the same begins months prior in all the units of shaurya foundation trust. All the units (baker's den, artopia, packaging panthers, self-advocacy and digital unit) diligently work towards the holi production.

Hamper creation for corporates remained one of our key work generation mediums wherein our young adults could not only be skilled in preparation of the products but also in the packaging and decoration of holi hampers.

This year sft young adults presented an ode to celebrating the festival of colors. With a wide range of handmade organic products, hand poured with love and affection. Each of our young adults from every unit (art, bakery & digital) has worked diligently and wholeheartedly to make this Holi a special one.

The bakery unit (baker's den) works diligently preparing the best possible cookies, munchies and muffins for the stall production and holi hampers. This allows the young adults to explore their skills and channelise their talent in a productive manner. Every cookie created at sft has a story behind it, and gives a sense of accomplishment to the young adults and fosters a dopamine hit.

The art unit (artopia) works wholeheartedly painting different kinds of designs and art over the Holi boxes and pouches. The base paint is done by those with great motor skills. Whereas the detailing are done by those with excellent fine motor skills.

Our young adults also exhibited their Holi collection at different places. Wherein they create the stock list, learn the prices and further handle the finances at the stall is taken care of with great responsibility by the sft trainees under the guidance of their educators.

The essence of the foundation is inspired by the parents of a child with autism, Sr. Adv. Mr Ravi Gupta and Mrs Rani Gupta’s vision towards contributing to society. They ideated and initiated an ecosystem that could have individuals from across the disabilities spectrum who could complete each other harmoniously under one roof. Being a parent of a child with special needs has taught them that trying is more valuable than achieving and persistent effort always leads towards success.