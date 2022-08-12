Clinque, Noida is the perfect newbie in town for all your get-togethers!

NewsParty planner
Restaurant Review: 'Clinque' is situated on the ground floor at Gardens Galleria Mall, Noida Sector-38. It is the perfect spot fr literally all your get-together parties.

New Delhi: Party, music, awesome food and great ambiance... who doesn't love that? Well, we all do but the hardest is to find it all under one roof. So, here we are taking that problem away from you as we have the best choice for your long weekend dinner, 'Clinque.' 

'Clinque' is situated on the ground floor at Gardens Galleria Mall, Noida Sector-38. It is the perfect spot for literally all your get-together parties. Be it a Kitty party or friends chill session, Clinque is your place to be. 

 

Amazingly tasty food for practically affordable prices! One must start with the drinks, because hello! they are a MUST. For non-alcoholic drinks, the best on for you to try are the 'Summer Slammer' and 'Melonila.' These two are a win-win, but 'Caribbian Punch' is the one for the sober guy in a not-so-sober group. This place has all kinds of cocktails, mocktails, soft drinks, hard drinks, beers and wines available.

 

Soups here are yum-yum and you must order one if you don't wanna miss out on the amazing taste!

There are so many options in starters that you will not be able to choose easily. My personal favourites were: Fish Tikka, Chicken Tikka, Feta Stuffed Mushroom, Kung Pao Chicken, Malai Paneer Tikka, Hoso Maki Veg, Veg Salt and Pepper and definitely the Avacado Sushi.

 

 

Each starter has a perfect taste and the presentation will make you fall in love with the food as it reaches your table.

For the main course, of course, go for the choices you want as everything here is delicious. A special tip, you MUST try the "Achari Naan" as it is something very different and unique in taste and you will definitely love it.

 

 

The ambiance of the place is very positive and fun! The service is 5/5 as they are all available and happy to help with beautiful smiles on their face. For hygiene, the place gets a full 5-star as it is beautiful as well as clean.

Where: Clinque, Noida

At: Gardens Galleria Mall, Noida Sector- 38

Cost for two: Rs. 2,500 approx.

