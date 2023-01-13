Gujarat-based 'Seven Spring' introduces India's first 100% compostable tea sachets

New Delhi: Aiming to curtail one of the world's largest environmental problems of global plastic pollution, Seven Spring, the premium tea brand from Gujarat, has introduced India’s first-ever 100% compostable tea bag sachets with zero plastic and aluminium foils. This new packaging is environment-friendly and focuses to cut back on waste, zero plastic consumption, and carbon emissions. To contribute its bit to build a pollution free Nation, in-line with the Government’s G20 initiative, Gujarat-based start-up, Seven Spring came up with this packaging.

The G20 Summit focusses on taking environmentally responsible and sustainable decisions, both at the level of personal lifestyles and national development, which will result in internationally transforming activities to contribute to a cleaner and greener future. Seven Spring, from its end, aims to contribute to improve the environment and reduce the plastic pollution. After extensive research for around nine months, the Seven Spring team came up the 100% compostable tea bag sachets that are completely plant based and can dissolve in water or mud.

Talking about the move of introducing 100% compostable packaging, Sejal Purohit, Founder of Seven Spring said, “Going environment friendly or sustainable is no longer an option. We have reached a point where absurdly large amounts of single-use plastic are being used. Every company needs to make effort to reduce the use of single-use plastics. All of Seven Spring’s product range comes with sustainable and eco-friendly packaging and we are going to follow this in the future too.”

As of now, Seven Spring has introduced this compostable packaging in its economical range, which is available on Amazon, Big Basket and company’s website. These are also available in the B2B segment – in the hotels that brand has tie-ups with.

“We aim to change our entire packaging into the compostable one”, adds Sejal.

Recently, Seven Spring has partnered with leading hotel chain, Accor Hotels, to supply its premium range of teas to over 21 brand hotels across the country. Seven Spring was launched in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, in 2020. The brand, which brews teas from tea leaves sourced throughout

the world, has grown considerably over the past two years, both in terms of varieties and reach, currently offering 30 varieties.

About Seven Spring

Seven Spring, India’s leading premium tea brand was founded in 2020, out of sheer passion and vision to revive Ancient Indian goodness and natural purity. Sejal Purohit, the founder of Seven Spring, has sharp business acumen and desire to share the love of fresh premium teas with co-tea drinkers worldwide led to the inception of the brand.

Seven Spring is the result of globe-trotting research on different health products in the market, Vedic herbs, flowers and shrubs. The brand brings to the table 50 variants of premium teas – tea bags and loose tea leaves, to offer the best to tea connoisseurs. The brand offers product lines such as Infused Teas, Green Teas, Black Teas etc. Some of the teas include Black Currant Hibiscus Tea, Blue Pea Ginger Fennel Tea, Tusli Turmeric, Moroccan Mint, Pan Fried Green tea, Mango Muesli Peppermint tea, etc. These are available in different packaging and prices. The brand also has economical tea range in flavors like Chamomile, Hibiscus Ginger, Peppermint Tulsi, Darjeeling Tea, Assam Green Tea & Indian Masala Tea.