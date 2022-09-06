NewsFood feature
BEST BARBEQUE BUFFET

Here's a list of the top 5 barbeque buffets in Delhi NCR for your next dinner party!

Be it office get-togethers or family dinners, Bar-be-que buffets are your best choice. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 06:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Bar-be-que dinners are a trend everyone loves and cannot resist.
  • Unlimited food, amazing varieties, superb taste and a family environment is something we all look for when going out for lunches or dinners with many people.
  • Be it office get-togethers or family dinners, Bar-be-que buffets are your best choice.

Trending Photos

Here's a list of the top 5 barbeque buffets in Delhi NCR for your next dinner party!

New Delhi: Bar-be-que dinners are a trend everyone loves and cannot resist. Unlimited food, amazing varieties, superb taste and a family environment is something we all look for when going out for lunches or dinners with many people.

Be it office get-togethers or family dinners, Bar-be-que buffets are your best choice. We here have listed the top five BBQs you must visit for your next large gathering meals.

The BBQ Company

A chain of pocket-friendly Bar-be-que buffets with a family vibe! The place is owned by Harmandeep Khurana and it has won The Best Barbeque Buffet of the Year award too. Starters, snacks, soups, main course, desserts, drinks, vibe, ambiance and the food; it's all worth it. The place has ample of space for a large gathering meal and even some functions can be organised within a pocket-friendly budget. Also, BBQ Company has a very understanding and polite staff that greets and pleases all with love. They have many branches all over the Delhi NCR, one must visit with friends, family, or colleagues.

Jungle Jamboree

The perfect place for kids' birthday parties or family dinners with the maximum number of little ones. JJ has an amazing cocktail, mocktail menu and a buffet that is absolutely suitable for kiddos. Under Manish And Yogesh Sharma's directions, the on-table snacks and bar-be-que are delicious and the interior attracts children as it has a jungle vibe with literally all the animals. They have many branches all over the Delhi NCR, one must visit with friends, family, or colleagues.

Barbeque Nation

We all love this place as it has the amazing variety and friendly vibe we are all looking for. Snacks, soups, main course and desserts are all just PERFECT and the plates can never be empty as it is all just too yummy. They have many branches all over the Delhi NCR, one must visit with friends, family, or colleagues.

Themis Barbecue House

A place with everything! Barbeque buffet, bar, hookah station and whatnot. This place is perfect for your next bachelor or Bachelorette party even a cocktail party. It has beautiful leather furnishings and a great vibe. They even host DJ or karaoke nights once in a blue moon for their customers. They have many branches all over the Delhi NCR, one must visit with friends, family, or colleagues.

The Barbeque Times

A classy place with unlimited food at a pocket-friendly price and a sassy vibe! This place has an amazing variety of non-vegetarian snacks and even has an open bar to set the mood right. The Gurugram-based buffet restaurant is amongst the list of top 5 in Delhi NCR for a reason, one MUST visit at least once.

Live Tv

Best barbeque buffetPocket friendly buffetBest buffet restaurantbuffet under 1000BBQ companyJungle JamboreeBarbeque NationThemis barbeque houseBarbeque times

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why government decided to rename Rajpath and Central Vista lawn?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Rishi Sunak lose when he was at cusp of winning?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News raid on fake universities in India
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of accidental death due to negligence
DNA Video
DNA: ISI's failed conspiracy against Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 05, 2022
DNA Video
UP TO BIHAR... Demand for survey of madrasas
DNA Video
Mahabharat on madrasas, opposition flared up on the orders of Yogi government.
DNA Video
Namaste India: Will run madrassa, not show paper?
DNA Video
DNA: Desi 'plastic surgery' of fingerprints