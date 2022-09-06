New Delhi: Bar-be-que dinners are a trend everyone loves and cannot resist. Unlimited food, amazing varieties, superb taste and a family environment is something we all look for when going out for lunches or dinners with many people.

Be it office get-togethers or family dinners, Bar-be-que buffets are your best choice. We here have listed the top five BBQs you must visit for your next large gathering meals.

The BBQ Company

A chain of pocket-friendly Bar-be-que buffets with a family vibe! The place is owned by Harmandeep Khurana and it has won The Best Barbeque Buffet of the Year award too. Starters, snacks, soups, main course, desserts, drinks, vibe, ambiance and the food; it's all worth it. The place has ample of space for a large gathering meal and even some functions can be organised within a pocket-friendly budget. Also, BBQ Company has a very understanding and polite staff that greets and pleases all with love. They have many branches all over the Delhi NCR, one must visit with friends, family, or colleagues.

Jungle Jamboree

The perfect place for kids' birthday parties or family dinners with the maximum number of little ones. JJ has an amazing cocktail, mocktail menu and a buffet that is absolutely suitable for kiddos. Under Manish And Yogesh Sharma's directions, the on-table snacks and bar-be-que are delicious and the interior attracts children as it has a jungle vibe with literally all the animals. They have many branches all over the Delhi NCR, one must visit with friends, family, or colleagues.

Barbeque Nation

We all love this place as it has the amazing variety and friendly vibe we are all looking for. Snacks, soups, main course and desserts are all just PERFECT and the plates can never be empty as it is all just too yummy. They have many branches all over the Delhi NCR, one must visit with friends, family, or colleagues.

Themis Barbecue House

A place with everything! Barbeque buffet, bar, hookah station and whatnot. This place is perfect for your next bachelor or Bachelorette party even a cocktail party. It has beautiful leather furnishings and a great vibe. They even host DJ or karaoke nights once in a blue moon for their customers. They have many branches all over the Delhi NCR, one must visit with friends, family, or colleagues.

The Barbeque Times

A classy place with unlimited food at a pocket-friendly price and a sassy vibe! This place has an amazing variety of non-vegetarian snacks and even has an open bar to set the mood right. The Gurugram-based buffet restaurant is amongst the list of top 5 in Delhi NCR for a reason, one MUST visit at least once.