Still in the Valentine's Day Mood, try These Easy Recipes at Home for the Perfect Love-Themed Desserts

EGGLESS RED VELVET CAKE- Special Recipe - Dheeraj Mathur, Cluster Executive Chef, Radisson Blu Hotel

INGREDIENT



Flour--------------------------------- 350 gm.

Baking powder---------------------- 15 gm

Baking soda------------------------- 5 gm

Cocoa powder----------------------- 20 gm

Salt----------------------------------- 2 gm

Unsalted butter soft----------------- 230 gm

Breakfast sugar---------------------- 250 gm

Sour cream ---------------------------120 ml

Vanilla essence-----------------------10 ml

Vinegar -------------------------------5 ml

Curd-----------------------------------360 gm



PROCEDURE:

1-Preheat the oven to 350ºF (180ºC). Line two 8’’ round cake mold with Butter and flour dust.

2-Sieve flour, baking powder, baking soda, cocoa powder, and salt together into a large bowl.

3-beat unsalted butter and icing sugar till creamy and smooth by table top small mixer on medium-high speed, about 4 minutes, once it is smooth, add sour cream, vanilla essence and vinegar. Mix till become smooth combined batter.

4-Turn the mixer on slow and add the flour slowly in prepare batter, then add buttermilk and mix well, Beat mixture with your in your desired food color. Mix just until combined.

5-pour the batter equally into the prepare cake mold and keep in the preheated oven for Baking for about 25 – 30 minutes, check with toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

Let it rest for 30-45 minutes in the mold then turn out on a cooling rack and allow to cool.



CREAM CHEESE FROSTING:-

Mascarpone cream cheese at room temperature-------450 gm

Unsalted butter soft--------------------------------------225 gm

Icing sugar------------------------------------------------480 gm

Vanilla essence---------------------------------------------5ml

Pinch of salt -----------------------------------------------optional

PROCEDURE:

Take icing sugar and butter in bowl and beat it until creamy and smooth texture. Then add vanilla and salt (optional) and beat until smooth creamy.

Add the rest of the confectioner’s sugar and beat until well incorporated.

Beat in the slightly cold cream cheese.

Beat for 2 minutes, or until well incorporated, fluffy, and spreadable.

If the frosting is too stiff we can add one or two tablespoons of heavy cream to make it little loos.

CAKE LAYERING

To assemble the cake, slice the sponge in three layer. Place 1st cake layer flat side down on a cake stand. Spread evenly about 1 cup of prepared frosting on it with flat spatula. Place the second cake layer on top of the first layer. Use remaining frosting to the cake. Now decorate the cake as you required and serve it.

Modern French Pastry Intermediate

Chef Raghunandan Venkatappa, Academy of Pastry and Culinary Arts

Ingredients:- Quantity

Flour 225

Sugar 160

Anchor Butter 160

Egg Yolk 80

Baking Powder 15

Method

Slightly Cream up butter and sugar

2. Add in egg yolk slowly

3. Fold in sifted flour and baking powder until well-mixed.

4. Bake in the desired mold at 180c ( approximately 13 minutes depending on the size.)

Preparation Times Cooking Times Total Times

30 Minutes 35 Minutes 65 Minutes