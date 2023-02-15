topStoriesenglish2573648
RED VELVET CAKE RECIPE

Still in the Valentine's Day Mood, try These Easy Recipes at Home for the Perfect Love-Themed Desserts

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 07:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
EGGLESS RED VELVET CAKE- Special Recipe - Dheeraj Mathur, Cluster Executive Chef, Radisson Blu Hotel

INGREDIENT
 
Flour--------------------------------- 350 gm.
Baking powder---------------------- 15 gm
Baking soda------------------------- 5 gm
Cocoa powder----------------------- 20 gm
Salt----------------------------------- 2 gm
Unsalted butter soft----------------- 230 gm
Breakfast sugar---------------------- 250 gm
Sour cream ---------------------------120 ml
Vanilla essence-----------------------10 ml
Vinegar -------------------------------5 ml
Curd-----------------------------------360 gm
 
PROCEDURE:
1-Preheat the oven to 350ºF (180ºC). Line two 8’’ round cake mold with Butter and flour dust.
2-Sieve flour, baking powder, baking soda, cocoa powder, and salt together into a large bowl.
3-beat unsalted butter and icing sugar till creamy and smooth by table top small mixer on medium-high speed, about 4 minutes, once it is smooth, add sour cream, vanilla essence and vinegar. Mix till become smooth combined batter.
4-Turn the mixer on slow and add the flour slowly in prepare batter, then add buttermilk and mix well, Beat mixture with your in your desired food color. Mix just until combined.
5-pour the batter equally into the  prepare cake mold and keep in the preheated oven for Baking for about 25 – 30 minutes, check with toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
Let it rest for 30-45 minutes in the mold then turn out on a cooling rack and allow to cool.
 
CREAM CHEESE FROSTING:-
Mascarpone cream cheese at room temperature-------450 gm
Unsalted butter soft--------------------------------------225 gm
Icing sugar------------------------------------------------480 gm
Vanilla essence---------------------------------------------5ml
Pinch of salt -----------------------------------------------optional

PROCEDURE:
Take icing sugar and butter in bowl and beat it until creamy and smooth texture. Then add vanilla and salt (optional) and beat until smooth creamy. 
Add the rest of the confectioner’s sugar and beat until well incorporated. 
Beat in the slightly cold cream cheese.
Beat for 2 minutes, or until well incorporated, fluffy, and spreadable.
If the frosting is too stiff we can add one or two tablespoons of heavy cream to make it little loos.

CAKE LAYERING
To assemble the cake, slice the sponge in three layer. Place 1st cake layer flat side down on a cake stand. Spread evenly about 1 cup of prepared frosting on it with flat spatula. Place the second cake layer on top of the first layer. Use remaining frosting to the cake. Now decorate the cake as you required and serve it.

Modern French Pastry Intermediate
Chef  Raghunandan Venkatappa, Academy of Pastry and Culinary Arts 

Ingredients:-                 Quantity
Flour                           225
Sugar                          160
Anchor Butter              160 
Egg Yolk                       80
Baking Powder             15

Method
Slightly Cream up butter and sugar
2. Add in egg yolk slowly
3. Fold in sifted flour and baking powder until well-mixed.
4. Bake in the desired mold at 180c ( approximately 13 minutes depending on the size.)

Preparation Times    Cooking Times     Total Times
 30 Minutes                   35 Minutes            65 Minutes 

