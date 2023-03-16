topStoriesenglish2584059
NewsFood feature
MEERUT FOOD

The Authentic Culinary Tour To The Streets Of Meerut In One Plate, Deets Inside

Here's a chance to indulge in the local and street-style flavours passed down by generations with UP-15 from 10th to 19th March 2023 at Crowne Plaza, Gurugram.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 08:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Here's a chance to indulge in the local and street-style flavours passed down by generations with UP-15 from 10th to 19th March 2023 at Crowne Plaza, Gurugram.
  • Meerut, after Delhi, is a paradise for food lovers as well. The food here is pure, delicious and full of flavours.

Trending Photos

The Authentic Culinary Tour To The Streets Of Meerut In One Plate, Deets Inside

New Delhi: Let us take you on an authentic culinary tour to the lanes of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh at Crowne Plaza Gurugram. The cuisine is mouth-watering and the taste is unforgettable. With amazing hospitality, CP Gurugram is offering the best cuisines of Meerut on your plates.

Here's a chance to indulge in the local and street-style flavours passed down by generations with UP-15 from 10th to 19th March 2023 at Crowne Plaza, Gurugram. Meerut, after Delhi, is a paradise for food lovers as well. The food here is pure, delicious and full of flavour.

An experience infused with authentic goodness that offers you a wide spread of delicacies such as chaats, chole bhature, paranthe, lassi, korma and much more prepared by our expert Chefs with rich ingredients and aromatic spices to render a flawless dining experience for the guests.

Prepare yourself as our Master Chefs take you on a cultural and culinary journey to Meerut.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When Martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was born in 1977
DNA Video
DNA: Modi government has given a new 'right' to consumers
DNA Video
DNA: Big disclosure on illegal mining of 'Black Diamond' in Jharkhand
DNA Video
DNA: Deadly bacteria in water bottle
DNA Video
DNA: When Udham Singh killed Michael O'Dwyer in London in 1940
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Demonstration in France against the Macron government
DNA Video
DNA: 'Banking Crisis' in America
DNA Video
DNA: Foreign conspiracy against Modi exposed!
DNA Video
DNA: When social worker Savitribai Phule died in 1897
DNA Video
DNA: Saudi Arabia's decision..'lesson' for India