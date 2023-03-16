The Authentic Culinary Tour To The Streets Of Meerut In One Plate, Deets Inside

New Delhi: Let us take you on an authentic culinary tour to the lanes of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh at Crowne Plaza Gurugram. The cuisine is mouth-watering and the taste is unforgettable. With amazing hospitality, CP Gurugram is offering the best cuisines of Meerut on your plates.

Here's a chance to indulge in the local and street-style flavours passed down by generations with UP-15 from 10th to 19th March 2023 at Crowne Plaza, Gurugram. Meerut, after Delhi, is a paradise for food lovers as well. The food here is pure, delicious and full of flavour.

An experience infused with authentic goodness that offers you a wide spread of delicacies such as chaats, chole bhature, paranthe, lassi, korma and much more prepared by our expert Chefs with rich ingredients and aromatic spices to render a flawless dining experience for the guests.

Prepare yourself as our Master Chefs take you on a cultural and culinary journey to Meerut.