These 5 types of Dosa will make you fall in love with South-Indian food

New Delhi: Dosa is the most popular South Indian dish in the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. It is a fermented crepe made with fermented rice and lentil batter. Dosa cannot be categorised into breakfast, lunch or dinner but can be fed any time of the day. Be it breakfast, dinner or even for a quick snack, it is a go-to dish for everyone. There are various filling options available which make it a versatile dish. When served with aloo curry, sambar, and chutney, I can bet that you will not want to miss this dish. A perfect blend of colours, flavors, nutritional balance and taste, dosa is not only popular in south India but in north India as well.

What makes Dosa the most popular food amongst the masses is that it is a healthy protein-rich breakfast. Urad dal is high in protein and calcium, thus, making it a great food that can be consumed by any individual of any age group.

Here are the five types of dosa that you can eat at restaurants or even cook at your home easily.

Paper Dosa

Paper dosa is thin and crunchiest form of dosa. It does not have any masala filling and thus is called Paper dosa.

Masala Dosa

This is the most eaten form of Dosa. It is the basic and simple form of dosa that is prepared by mixing urad dal and rice. What is most special about this form of dosa is its filling. It has a spicy potato filling. It is crunchy from both sides and is served with Sambhar and Chutney.

Rava Dosa

These are the easiest to make form of dosa. Rava dosa is prepared using semolina, rice flour and all-purpose flour. It is made using semolina, all-purpose flour, rice flour and spices. Unlike traditional dosa recipe, it does not require any grinding or fermentation.

Moong Dal Dosa

Moong Dal dosa can be counted as one of the healthiest dishes and it is easy to make as Moong Dal does not fermentation. These are the protein-packed dosa served with Chutney, pickle or vegetable khurma.

Coconut Dosa

Coconut Dosa is a delicious instant dosa recipe. It is made using dosa batter and coconut. It can be served with coconut chutney or sambar or ghee and sugar. It is also one of the favourite dishes for breakfast or dinner.