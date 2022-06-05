Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will take on Switzerland in their UEFA Nations Legue fixture on Monday (June 6) after a draw 1-1 against Luis Enrique's Spain in their opening match of the tournament. Both the nations need to win this fixture as Portugal cannot slip this one away and Switzerland are already beaten once against Czech Republic this week.

After facing a 2-1 defeat against Czech Republic, Switzerland will be keen on making a comeback. The head-to-head record shows that Switzerland have the upper on Portugal, winning 10 out of the 23 matches played. Portugal have only managed to win 8 out their 23 encounters.

Portugal defender Ruben Dias is out of this fixture due to injury. Good news for Portugal fans is that Cristiano Ronaldo can start the game against Switzerland after coming off the bench in their first fixture against Spain.

Checkout all the details of when and where to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Portugal and Switzerland:

Where is the Portugal vs Switzerland UEFA Nations League match being played?

Portugal vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League match will be played at Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal.

What time will the Portugal vs Switzerland UEFA Nations League match begin?

The Portugal vs Switzerland UEFA Nations League match will begin at 12:15 AM IST on Monday (June 6).

Where to watch the Portugal vs Switzerland UEFA Nations League live in India (TV channels)?

The Portugal vs Switzerland UEFA Nations League match will live telecast on Sony Network in India.

Where can I live stream the Portugal vs Switzerland UEFA Nations League match?

The Portugal vs Switzerland UEFA Nations League match live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv and Jio TV in India.