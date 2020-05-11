हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
La Liga

Five players test positive for coronavirus: La Liga

Five players in Spain`s top two divisions have tested positive for COVID-19 since clubs began testing players and staff members last week, organising body La Liga said in a statement on Sunday.

Five players test positive for coronavirus: La Liga
Representational Image

Five players in Spain`s top two divisions have tested positive for COVID-19 since clubs began testing players and staff members last week, organising body La Liga said in a statement on Sunday.

La Liga said the players would remain at their homes where they would continue individual training before being tested again "in the next few days" to determine whether they can return to their club`s training ground.

Many clubs including champions Barcelona have returned to individual training as part of the second stage of La Liga`s four-phase protocol for getting back to activity after play was halted in early March due to the pandemic.

Real Madrid are due to resume training for the first time in two months on Monday, while La Liga has said it hopes matches will resume, without spectators, by June.
 

Tags:
La LigaCoronavirusReal MadridSpainCOVID-19Cricket
Next
Story

All AC Milan players test negative for coronavirus
  • 67,152Confirmed
  • 2,206Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4129437Confirmed
  • 281408Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M52S

Superfast Zee: Watch top 50 news stories of the day