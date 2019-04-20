close

English Premier League

Fulham stun Bournemouth in Eddie Howe's 500th game as a manager

Aleksander Mitrovic scored the only goal from the penalty spot after 53 minutes with the striker brought down by a careless challenge from Jack Simpson.

Image Credits: Twitter/@FulhamFC

Relegated Fulham ruined Eddie Howe`s 500th game as a manager by beating Bournemouth 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday to secure their first away Premier League win of the season.

The defender would never have been on the pitch had it not been for a bizarre series of injuries as Adam Smith was hurt in the warm-up and his replacement Junior Stanislaus went off in 23 minutes. 

The Cherries still started strongly enough with Josh King side-footing over from close range after fine work from Ryan Fraser, who was also denied by a fine save from keeper Sergio Rico.

But the visitors showed great resilience to stay on level terms before showing more of a threat themselves with Denis Odoi`s header forcing a fine save from 39-year-old keeper Artur Boruc.

With Ryan Babel heading over when free on goal, the visitors continued to impress although Mitrovic was fortunate to stay on the pitch after clashing with Nathan Ake.

The win was Fulham`s second in succession after last week`s 2-0 victory over Everton. 

