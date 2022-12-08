Lionel Messi's Argentina vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-finals: Who starts as FAVOURITES? head to head record and more

Argentina vs Netherlands will be one exciting quarter-finals clash that the fans will be looking out for. It takes place at 12.30 am IST on December 10. These are the 2 giants of international football and the match is set to go deep for sure. Lionel Messi's Argentina strated off the tournament on a bad note. They lose their first match of the tournament 2-1 to Saudi Arabia to shock the whole world. There were many upsets that followed in the Qatar World Cup but this remains one of the most shocking upsets. Argentina though picked up their game from there, beat Mexico and Poland in the next two matches at the Group stage to move to the Round of 16 where they beat Australia to book a spot in the quarter-finals.

Argentina's toughest game awaits them now in form of Netherlands. They are the team in great form and Argentina have shown that they have some loopholes in their playing tactics. Netherlands have been almost flawless in the tournament. They beat USA 3-1 to book their spot in the Round of 8 contest. Not to forget, Netherlands had a great record against Argentina in international matches. They have won 4 games out of nine while 2 have finished in draws. However, in the FIFA World Cup, Argentina and Netherlands have won 2 games each while one has been a draw, in total of 5 times they have met in the tournament.

Lionel Messi vs Virgil Van Dijk

All eyes will be on Lionel Messi who may not be the same old beast, who used to run fast with the ball and complete some outstanding goals. But he has shown he has can still boss around even at this age. Virgil Van Dijk will be his challenge. The Oranje player has made 22 recoveries in this World Cup and is quite an effect centre back. He will surely make life difficult for Messi, who has 3 goals from 4 matches in Qatar World Cup.

Favourites?

Netherland start as favourites in this match. Argentina need to find a hero apart from Messi to surprise the Oranje. They are in better form that the South America giants and it will take some game plan from Argentina to go past the European nation.