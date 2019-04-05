हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Manager Diego Simeone wants Atletico Madrid to show true colours against Barcelona

Barcelona hold an eight-point lead over second-placed Atletico, which would be reduced to five if the visitors can win at the Nou Camp.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@atletienglish

Diego Simeone called on his Atletico Madrid side to show their true colours when they face La Liga leaders Barcelona on Saturday in a crucial title clash.

Atletico, however, have never beaten the Catalans in the top flight since Simeone took charge in December 2011.

“That we’ve never won at the Nou Camp (actually) makes me very optimistic,” Simeone told reporters on Friday.

“If we win tomorrow and then we don’t win the next games, it counts for nothing. Tomorrow we have to show the identity which this team has," he added.

After Atletico were knocked out of the Champions League by Juventus in the last-16 clash, their hopes of glory this season are pinned on winning La Liga.

Diego SomeoneChampions LeagueLa LigaAtletico MadridBarcelona
