Manchester City and Liverpool will once again lock horns in the FA Cup semi-final match at the Wembley on Saturday (April 16). Pep Guardiola played his best eleven against Atletico Madrid in their second-leg quarter-finals UCL clash. That decision has likely taken the toll as several key players like Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Kyle Walker will miss out in this clash.

Liverpool on the other hand had quite an adventurous UCL leg themselves. They knocked out Benfica with a different eleven in the starting and have a full strength squad.

Check the Probable playing XIs, Dream11 team and Fantasy tips of the Manchester City vs Liverpool, FA Cup semi-final match here:

Manchester City vs Liverpool Dream 11 team prediction

Goalkeeper: Alisson

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, João Cancelo, John Stones

Midfielders: Ilkay Gündogan, Rodri, Bernado Silva, Fabinho

Strikers: Mohamed Salah, Raheem Sterling

Captain- Mohamed Salah

Vice-captain- Bernado Silva

Manchester City vs Liverpool Predicted playing XIs:

Manchester City: Ederson, Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Ake, Silva, Rodri, Gundogan; Jesus, Sterling, Grealish

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Diaz