हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FA Cup Dream11

Manchester City vs Liverpool, FA Cup semi-final match: Dream11, Fantasy tips, Probable playings XIs

Check the probable playings XIs, Dream11 team and fantasy tips for Manchester City vs Liverpool, FA Cup semi-final match, which will be played at the Wembley Stadium, on Saturday (April 16)

Manchester City vs Liverpool, FA Cup semi-final match: Dream11, Fantasy tips, Probable playings XIs
Source: Twitter

Manchester City and Liverpool will once again lock horns in the FA Cup semi-final match at the Wembley on Saturday (April 16). Pep Guardiola played his best eleven against Atletico Madrid in their second-leg quarter-finals UCL clash. That decision has likely taken the toll as several key players like Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Kyle Walker will miss out in this clash.

Liverpool on the other hand had quite an adventurous UCL leg themselves. They knocked out Benfica with a different eleven in the starting and have a full strength squad. 

Check the Probable playing XIs, Dream11 team and Fantasy tips of the Manchester City vs Liverpool, FA Cup semi-final match here:

Manchester City vs Liverpool Dream 11 team prediction

Goalkeeper: Alisson

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, João Cancelo, John Stones

Midfielders: Ilkay Gündogan, Rodri, Bernado Silva, Fabinho

Strikers: Mohamed Salah, Raheem Sterling

Captain- Mohamed Salah

Vice-captain- Bernado Silva

Manchester City vs Liverpool Predicted playing XIs:

Manchester City: Ederson, Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Ake, Silva, Rodri, Gundogan; Jesus, Sterling, Grealish

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Diaz

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
FA Cup Dream11Manchester City vs Liverpool dream11
Next
Story

Manchester City vs Liverpool FA Cup semi-final match Live Streaming: When and where to watch MNC vs LIV?

Must Watch

PT3M57S

Murtaza will face case under UAPA, sent to judicial custody for 14 days