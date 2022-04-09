हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Premier League Dream11

Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League match: Dream11, Fantasy tips, Probable playings XIs

Check the probable playings XIs, Dream11 team and fantasy tips for Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League match, which will be played at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, on Sunday (April 10)

Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League match: Dream11, Fantasy tips, Probable playings XIs
Source: Twitter

The top two sides of the English Premier League – Manchester City and Liverpool will face other on Sunday night (April 10). The match could well be the biggest game of the season which can decide the Champions of the this season.

From the start of the season, Man City were on top with a massive lead from other teams. However after dropping points against Southampton, Tottenham and Crystal Palace, got them in this critical situation where Liverpool are eyeing to steal the title away from them.

Check the Probable playing XIs, Dream11 team and Fantasy tips of the Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League match here:

Manchester City vs Liverpool Dream 11 team prediction

Goalkeeper: Alisson

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, João Cancelo, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Ilkay Gündogan, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Naby Keïta

Strikers: Mohamed Salah, Raheem Sterling

Captain- Kevin De Bruyne

Vice-captain- Mohamed Salah

Manchester City vs Liverpool Predicted playing XIs:

Manchester City: Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Bernado Silva, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling

Liverpool: Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Naby Keïta, Fabinho, Thiago, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, Luis Díaz

