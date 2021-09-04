Messi-Neymar turn rivals in Brazil vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers

Brazil vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers: Brazil will aim for revenge when the five-time World Cup winners hosts Argentina in the World Cup qualifier, scheduled to take place on Sunday. However, the South American giants face a major crisis as nine players, who are based in England, will miss the clash due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Meanwhile, Argentina could also be left without their biggest star Lionel Messi, who at the moment looks doubtful after he endured a tough challenge during his side's 3-1 win over Venezuela on Thursday.

But if things fall in place, Argentina would look to include the new Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) recruit as it will raise their chances of being the best team in the continent, especially after 1-0 triumph over Brazil in the Copa America final in July earlier this year.

Formation conundrum for Brazil

Brazil currently sit at top of the South American qualifying group with a perfect 21 points after seven games, followed by Argentina on 15. However, the team will surely miss the services of suspended Marquinhos and England-based Thiago Silva, Fred, Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus, Fernandinho among others.

Tite went all attack against Chile, whom Brazil defeated 1-0 earlier this week, but a similar mindset would be highly unlikely, considering Argentina's counter-attacking abilities and also because it's very little impact in the previous fixture.

Neymar vs Messi in focus

Neymar had a very mediocre outing for Brazil and would look to make a bigger impact with the stakes getting much higher. Meanwhile, Messi too remained away from the scoresheet in the clash against Venezuela but the former Barcelona star did have a role to play in his side's second goal, executing a quick exchange of passes inside the D before the ball was netted by Joaquin Correa.

However, if we look at the overall goal tally, Neymar stands three goals ahead of his PSG teammate. The Brazlian foward has netted the ball on five occasions and he also has four assists under his name. Messi, on the other hand, has just managed two goald in the seven matches that Argentina have played so far.