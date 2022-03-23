Neymar arrives almost drunk in training: Brazilian striker ACCUSED of 'ruining' PSG

Paris Saint-Germain are underfire since their Champions League elimination at the hands of Real Madrid and to make the matter worse, the French side suffered 3-0 loss to Monaco in Ligue 1.

As a result of two disappointing defeats in three games, several PSG stars, including Neymar, faced the wrath of fans.

Notably, Neymar has not been in his best form lately as he struggled to assert his authority during the second leg of the CL clash against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu Stadium and the Brazilian striker is barely lighting up Ligue 1 either.

Meanwhile, Neymar has now been accused by journalist Daniel Riolo of barely training and arriving almost drunk during training sessions.

While speaking to RMC Sport, Daniel Riolo said, "Neymar hardly trains anymore. He arrives in a sorry state, almost drunk. That's the way it is. Neymar is in a spirit of revenge against PSG."

Riolo's also claimed that the PSG fans don't want Neymar at the club as he is 'ruining' the team.

“PSG fans don’t give a s**t about Neymar’s antics or his Netflix documentary,” Riolo's said.

“We have to sign his check and let him go. He’s doing a lot of damage to the club. Let him go, he is ruining PSG.”

Riolo also asserted that there has been hardly any reaction by the club following the Champions League elimination.

"PSG are no longer a club," he noted.

"There is no common thread. The coach no longer exists, the president has not said a word.

"After such a disaster, the bolts should have been tightened. But, nothing. Neither from [sporting director] Leonardo nor from [president] Nasser Al-Khelaifi. Nothing. A total defeat."

Neymar moved to the Parc des Princes in 2017 after PSG shelled out a world-record £200million to prise him away from Barcelona.