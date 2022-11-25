Qatar vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch QAT vs SEN and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

There’s a good chance the FIFA World Cup 2022 will go from bad to worse for the Qatar team if the players don’t conquer their nerves when they face African champion Senegal in their second group match. “We usually say that you learn from mistakes.” Qatar’s Spanish coach Felix Sanchez said on Thursday. “Let’s hope that we’ve freed ourselves from all this pressure or tension that was there on the first day."

The Qataris are already the first hosts to lose the opening game of a World Cup after they were overwhelmed by their nation's biggest sporting occasion in a 2-0 Group A defeat to Ecuador on Sunday. That puts them in danger of also being only the second host after South Africa in 2010 to be eliminated in the group stage.

You can be sure Senegal fans will be bringing the party against Qatar __ _ #Qatar2022 | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/YJaH0VSnTB — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 25, 2022

But what about losing every game? Or the dismal prospect of failing to score a goal at their home World Cup? That would likely pile even more criticism on FIFA's decision to award the World Cup to the small but very wealthy Gulf emirate that had never qualified for the game's biggest tournament before winning the right to host it 12 years ago.

Qatar’s next chance to show it deserves a place on a World Cup field comes Friday against Senegal, a team still boasting an array of players from the top leagues in England, Spain, Italy and France even if it is missing injured forward Sadio Mane.

Ahead of the Qatar vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A match, find livestreaming details below…

What time and date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A match between Qatar vs Senegal be played in India time?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A match between Qatar vs Senegal will be played on Friday - 25 November at 6:30 PM IST.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A match between Qatar vs Senegal going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A match between Qatar vs Senegal will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar.

Which TV channel will telecast FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A match between Qatar vs Senegal LIVE?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A match between Qatar vs Senegal will be telecast LIVE on Sports 18 channels in India.

Where can I livestream the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A match between Qatar vs Senegal in India for free?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A match between Qatar vs Senegal can be livestreamed on Jio Cinema website and app. You can stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 for free in India.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A match between Qatar vs Senegal Predicted 11

Qatar: Saad Al-Sheeb/Yousef Hassan, Bassam Al-Rawi, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan, Pedro Miguel, Abdulaziz Hatem, Hassan Al-Haydos, Karim Boudiaf, Homam Ahmed, Akram Afif, Almoez Ali/Mohammed Muntari.

Senegal: Edouard Mendy, Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly, Pape Abou Cisse, Ismail Jakobs, Pape Matar Sarr, Namplays Mendy, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Ismaila Sarr, Boulaye Dia, Krepin Diatta.