Google Stadia to share game titles, pricing soon

San Francisco: Google`s Cloud gaming service Stadia`s upcoming unveil would include price reveal and other information such as game titles, the media has reported.

Details including pricing, game announcements and launch info for the new game-streaming service will be shared this summer, according to a tweet from Stadia`s Twitter handle, the CNET reported late on Friday.

Google unveiled its Cloud gaming service at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in March.

The platform is essentially a Cloud-based infrastructure where game developers would be able to design and write games to run directly on the Internet giant`s hardware at data centres.

The tech giant believes that game developers will no longer be limited to computing and will be able to create games with "nearly unlimited resources".

 

