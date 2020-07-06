हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sony

Play Sony PS4 game 'Horizon Zero Dawn' on PCs from August 7

‘Horizon Zero Dawn' is the first PS4 exclusive that will make the move to a second platform.

Play Sony PS4 game &#039;Horizon Zero Dawn&#039; on PCs from August 7

San Francisco: The popular action role-playing game Horizon Zero Dawn on Sony PlayStation 4 is all set to make its debut to PCs on August 7, and will be sold through both Steam as well as Epic Games Store for $49.99 (roughly Rs 3,735).

‘Horizon Zero Dawn' is the first PS4 exclusive that will make the move to a second platform.

Guerilla Games, the Sony-owned developer behind the hit title and its upcoming PlayStation 5 sequel, released a new trailer on Sunday for the complete edition of Horizon Zero Dawn, reports The Verge.

"I think it's important that we stay open to new ideas of how to introduce more people to PlayStation, and show people maybe what they've been missing out on," said Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Worldwide Studios.

The trailer lays out a number of features and improvements coming to the PC version, including ultra-wide display support, an unlocked frame rate and more.

According to the report, the PC version will come with an in-game benchmark tool as well that will help players to find the right balance between FPS and visual quality.

Tags:
SonyPlayStation 4PS4
Next
Story

Find a critical bug in Sony PS4 and earn Rs 38 lakh
  • 6,97,413Confirmed
  • 19,693Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,12,99,667Confirmed
  • 5,31,659Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M26S

News 25: Watch today's top 25 news stories