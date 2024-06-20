Dietary Approaches To Stop Hypertension: DASH Diet

Millions of people in this world are suffering from hypertension. High blood pressure is a condition in which the blood vessels have raised the blood flow pressure to the normal value of 120/80 mmHg.

Blood pressure is caused by the force of blood pressing against the walls of blood vessels i.e. arteries as it is pumped by the heart. The higher the blood pressure the harder it is for the heart to pump. This serious medical condition can cause the risk of cardiovascular diseases including heart attack, heart failure, heart stroke, and many more.

One effective method against it that is gaining attention is The Dietary Approach To Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet. This diet is suggested for individuals who want to treat hypertension and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. It emphasizes healthy food such as fruits, vegetables, cereals, whole grains, etc.

What is the DASH diet?

The DASH diet may help to regulate the blood pressure level. It is known for its high potassium content. This important element helps regulate blood pressure and cardiovascular health and may provide a balanced heart-health approach by consuming fruits, vegetables, chicken, fish, beans, nuts, dairy products, and fats.

The diet suggested an intake of healthy carbs including nuts, beans, lentils, low-fat mayonnaise, and light salad.

What Foods To Include On The DASH Diet?

Whole grains: Replaced refined grains with whole grains such as brown rice, whole wheat pasta, whole grain bread, and quinoa.

Fruits and vegetables: Eat ample fruits and veggies. Try to consume at least 4-5 portions daily since these are high in potassium, which can help lower blood pressure.

Dairy products: Add dairy products with low fats or no fats such as yogurt, milk, and cheese. These are high in calcium and may help lower the blood pressure.

Lean proteins: Consume lean sources of proteins including fish, beans, lentils, poultry, and tofu. They are lower in saturated fat.

Nuts and legumes: Add healthy fibre, fats, and protein.

Fats: Incorporate healthy fats for your heart including avocados, olive oil, nuts, and limit your intake of trans and saturated fats.

What Foods To Avoid On The DASH Diet?

Highly processed foods: Limit your intake of highly processed along with packaged foods because they are high in sodium and unhealthy fats.

High-sodium foods: Limit your intake of high-sodium foods such as canned soups, fast food, and processed meats. Always make sure to check the food labels for sodium content.

Sugary beverages: Reduce your intake of sugary drinks including soda and fruit juices which can lead to weight gain and high blood pressure.

Fried foods: Limit your intake of fried foods which contain unhealthy fats and might lead to high blood pressure.

Alcohol: Limit the consumption of alcohol as excessive alcohol may cause high blood pressure.

Caffeine: Consume caffeine on a limit because the excessive intake can cause the high blood pressure.



Always consume unhealthy or saturated fats in moderation because they may lead to hypertension and many other health-related problems. Focus on incorporating healthy fats, lean proteins, whole grains, and other nutrients. By following the DASH diet, individuals may take proactive actions to balance and reduce hypertension.

This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals