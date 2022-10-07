Dr Amit Goel gives tips on how to strengthen your heart

Heart disease is the leading cause of death worldwide, and it's mostly preventable by changing your lifestyle and managing risk factors. Here are the 7 ways which can help in strengthening your heart.

1. Get moving

Your heart is a muscle and, as with any muscle, exercise is what strengthens it. The first step is to determine your target heart rate, then find an activity you enjoy and can stick with for the long run.

2. Quit smoking

Quitting smoking is tough. But it is very important to quit, and one of the biggest reasons is that it's linked to heart disease.

3. Lose weight

Losing weight is more than just diet and exercise. It's a personal journey that involves finding what you like and what works for you.

4. Eat healthy

Fill your plate with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy, beans, skinless poultry and lean meats, and fatty fish. Limit saturated and trans fats, salt, and added sugar.

5. Control your portion sizes

How much you eat is just as important as what you eat. Overloading your plate, eating too fast, and eating until you feel stuffed can lead to eating more calories than you need will not only impact your waistline but also your heart.

6. Manage stress

Stress can raise your heart rate and blood pressure. Exercising and getting enough sleep can help relieve tension. Or try taking 15 minutes of quiet time every day to relax. Leaning on friends and family for support and doing things you enjoy can also help you cope.

7. Cut down on the intake of salt and sugary beverages

Eating a lot of salt can contribute to high blood pressure, a major risk factor for heart problems. Regular consumption of sugary beverages is linked to diabetes and weight gain – both of which increase your risk of heart problems.

(Disclaimer: Brand Desk Content)