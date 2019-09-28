close

Congress

Congress declares 2 candidates for Himachal Pradesh assembly bye-polls

A press release by the Congress said that its president Sonia Gandhi has nominated Congress leaders Vijay Inder Karan for Dharamsala and Gangu Ram Musafir for the reserved Pacchad seat in Sirmaur district.  

File Photo

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday announced names of two candidates for upcoming assembly byelections for Dharamsala and Pachhad seats in Himachal Pradesh. 

Both seats fell vacant after sitting MLAs Kishan Kapoor from Dharamsala and Suresh Kashyap from Pachhad were elected to the Lok Sabha.

By elections for the two assembly seats will be held October 21. The counting of votes will take place on October 24.

