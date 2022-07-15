Delhi-NCR Haryana Live Updates: दिल्ली-NCR में 15 से 18 जुलाई तक मौसम रहेगा खुशनुमा, 4 दिन हल्की बारिश की संभावना
दिनभर की सभी बड़ी ख़बरें और लाइव अपडेट्स के लिए जुड़े रहे Zee दिल्ली-NCR हरियाणा के साथ. यह लाइव पेज 24 घंटे उपलब्ध है. 15 जुलाई, 2022 के अपडेट्स के लिए आप हमारे साथ यहां जुड़े रहे.
- दिनभर की सभी बड़ी ख़बरें और लाइव अपडेट्स के लिए जुड़े रहे Zee दिल्ली-NCR हरियाणा के साथ. यह लाइव पेज 24 घंटे उपलब्ध है. 15 जुलाई, 2022 के अपडेट्स के लिए आप हमारे साथ यहां जुड़े रहे.
Trending Photos
Delhi Weather Update: IMD की तरफ से से दी गई जानकारी के मुताबिक, दिल्ली में आज 15 जुलाई से लेकर 18 जुलाई तक मौसम खुशनुमा रहने वाला है. दिल्ली में आज से बादलों का डेरा रह सकता है. वहीं, हल्की बारिश की गतिविधियां देखने को मिल सकती हैं. दिल्ली में इन दिनों अधिकतम तापमान 36 से 37 डिग्री के बीच दर्ज किया जा रहा है.
delhi latest news in hindidelhi latest news in hindi today videodelhi latest news in hindi livedelhi metro latest news in hindidelhi schools' latest news in hindiदिल्ली ताजा समाचारDelhi weatherDelhi Weather Updatedelhi weather newsweather updateweather in Delhiweather forecastWeather NewsWeather todayWeather Update Todaydelhi weather todayrain in DelhiDelhi ncr weatherdelhi rainweather forecast delhidelhi rain newsdelhi heavy rainDelhi NewsDelhi rainsweather DelhiDelhi temperatureweather reportdelhi-ncr weatherDelhi MonsoonDelhi rainfalldelhi weather rain forecastDelhi NCRDelhi NCR News in HindiLatest Delhi NCR News in HindiDelhi NCR Hindi
More Stories
Comments - Join the Discussion