Earthquake in North India Live Updates: दिल्ली और इसके आसपास के इलाकों में भूकंप जैसे झटके

दिल्ली में भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए. हालांकि इस बारे में ज्यादा डिटेल सामने नहीं आई है, लेकिन सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म पर लोग कह रहे हैं कि उन्होंने दिल्ली और इसके आसपास के इलाकों में भूकंप जैसे झटके महसूस किए हैं.

Last Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 10:34 PM IST

Earthquake in NORTH India LIVE Update: दिल्ली में भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए. हालांकि इस बारे में ज्यादा डिटेल सामने नहीं आई है, लेकिन सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म पर लोग कह रहे हैं कि उन्होंने दिल्ली और इसके आसपास के इलाकों में भूकंप जैसे झटके महसूस किए हैं.

