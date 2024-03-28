Lucknow News: यूपी ATS ने 4 रोहिंग्या को किया गिरफ्तार, घुसपैठ कर यूपी में चोरी छिपे रह रहे थे
Lucknow News: यूपी ATS ने 4 रोहिंग्या को किया गिरफ्तार, घुसपैठ कर यूपी में चोरी छिपे रह रहे थे

Lucknow News:लखनऊ के आतंकवाद निरोधक दस्ता (ATS) ने  3 महिलाओं समेत 4 रोहिंग्या नागरिकों को गिरफ्तार किया. यूपी में चोरी छिपे रह रहे थे. फर्जी कागजों के माध्यम से भारत-बांग्लादेश बार्डर पार घुसपैठ किया.

 

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2024, 03:20 PM IST
Lucknow News: उत्तर प्रदेश के लखनऊ के आतंकवाद निरोधक दस्ता (ATS) ने  3 महिलाओं समेत 4 रोहिंग्या नागरिकों को गिरफ्तार किया. गिरफ्तार अभियुक्तों में आमिर हमजा, मीना जहां, सुकरा बेगम, और ओनरा बेगम पर अवैध तरीके से भारत आने का आरोप है. फर्जी कागजों के माध्यम से  भारत-बांग्लादेश बार्डर पार घुसपैठ किया.

 

