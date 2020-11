Masood Azhar को बचाने के लिए Bahawalpur में Air Defence Missile System तैनात | Pakistan | Jaish

Pakistan has deployed the Air Defense Missile System at its bases to save Jaish-e-Mohammed kingpin Masood Azhar. After the Nagrota attack, PM Narendra Modi named Jaish-e-Mohammed since then the Imran Khan government has been nervous. Pakistan fears India may strike once again like Balakot - see #Pakistan #JaishEMohammed #MasoodAzhar