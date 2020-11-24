Love Jihad पर जीता Zee Hindustan - लव जिहादियों का अब होगा 'राम नाम सत्य' | Uttar Pradesh

Zee Hindustan won on Love Jihad - Love Jihadis will now have 'Ram Naam Satya' In Uttar Pradesh, the cabinet meeting of MYogiAdityanath government has approved the 'Uttar Pradesh Law Unlawful Prohibition Ordinance 2020'. The State Law Commission had already recommended a law against Love Jihad. The Home Department and the Department of Justice have made full preparations regarding this law. Now this ordinance will be introduced in the Legislative Assembly. #ZeeHindustanAgainstLoveJihad #YogiWithZeeHindustanOnLoveJihad #LoveJihad