ବିଜେପି ନଜରରେ ବଙ୍ଗଳା, ଦଖଲ ପାଇଁ ଚାଣକ୍ୟ ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତ କରୁଛନ୍ତି ରଣନୀତି

କୋଲକାତା: ପୂର୍ବ ଭାରତ (East India) ଦଖଲ ଲାଗି କେନ୍ଦ୍ରରେ କ୍ଷମତାସୀନ ବିଜେପି (BJP) ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଲଗାତାର ଭାବେ ଜାରି ରହିଛି ପ୍ରୟାସ। ଗତ ୨୦୧୯ ଲୋକସଭା ନିର୍ବାଚନରେ ମିଳିଥିବା ଉଲ୍ଲେଖନୀୟ ସଫଳତା ପରେ ଉତ୍ସାହିତ ହୋଇଉଠିଥିବା ବିଜେପି ଏବେ ଦେଶର ରାଜନୈତିକ ଦୃଷ୍ଟିକୋଣରୁ ଦେଶର ପୂର୍ବ ଭାଗରେ ଅବସ୍ଥିତ ରାଜ୍ୟ ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗ (West Bengal) ଉପରେ ରଖିଛି ସତର୍କ ନଜର।

ଆସନ୍ତାବର୍ଷ ହେବାକୁ ଯାଉଛି ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗ ବିଧାନସଭା ନିର୍ବାଚନ (West Bengal Assembly Elelction 2021) । ଏହାକୁ ଦଖଲ କରିବା ଲାଗି ବିଜେପି ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଥିବା ରାଜନୈତିକ ଅଭିଯାନର ନେତୃତ୍ୱ ନେଉଥିବା ବିଜେପିର ପୂର୍ବତନ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରୀୟ ଅଧ୍ୟକ୍ଷ ତଥା ଏବର ଗୃହମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ (Union Home Minister) ଅମିତ ଶାହ (Amit Shah)। ଏହି ରାଜନୈତିକ ସଂଗ୍ରାମରେ ନିଜେ ସାରଥି ଭୂମିକାରେ ଅବତୀର୍ଣ୍ଣ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ଗୃହମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ।



Interacted with karyakartas, leaders and office bearers of @BJP4Bengal in Bankura. Delighted to see the amazing energy of our Bengal unit. Each & every karyakarta is working tirelessly to eradicate this corrupt TMC govt and bring BJP govt with an absolute majority in the state. pic.twitter.com/QZ4BI6M43D — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 5, 2020

ଗତ ୨୦୧୧ରୁ ପ୍ରାୟ ୧୦ ବର୍ଷ ଧରି ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗରେ କ୍ଷମତାସୀନ ଥିବା ମମତା ବାନାର୍ଜୀ (Mamata Banerjee) ଙ୍କ ନେତୃତ୍ୱାଧିନ ତୃଣମୂଳ କଂଗ୍ରେସ-ଟିଏମସି (TMC) ସରକାରଙ୍କୁ ଉପାଡି ଫିଙ୍ଗିବା ଲାଗି ଦଳର ପୂର୍ବତନ ମଙ୍ଗୁଆଳଙ୍କ ନେତୃତ୍ୱରେ ଅଣ୍ଟାଭିଡିଛି ବିଜେପି।

Had amazing Bengali food at Shri Vivishan Hansda ji’s home in Chaturdhi village. No words can express their warmth and hospitality. চতুরডিহি গ্রামে শ্রী বিভীষণ হাঁসদা জীর বাড়িতে চমৎকার বাঙালী খাবার খাওয়ার সুযোগ পেলাম। কোনো শব্দই তাদের আতিথেয়তা বর্ণনা করতে পারবেনা। pic.twitter.com/pdeMCEa6Xp — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 5, 2020

ଦୁଇ ଦିନିଆ ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗ ଗସ୍ତରେ ଥିବା ଗୃହମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶାହ ରାଜ୍ୟର ବାଙ୍କୁଡା ଠାରେ ଟିଏମସି ମୁଖିଆ ମମତାଙ୍କୁ ଚେତାବନୀ ଦେବା ଉଦ୍ଦେଶ୍ୟରେ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଏଥର ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗରେ କ୍ଷମତାସୀନ ଟିଏମସି ସରକାର ଗାଦିଚ୍ୟୁତ ହେବ। ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଦୁଇ-ତୃତୀୟାଂଶ ବହୁମତ ସହ ବିଜେପି ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସରକାର ଗଠନ କରିବ। ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦିଙ୍କ ନେତୃତ୍ୱରେ ପରିବର୍ତ୍ତନ ସମ୍ଭବ। ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କ୍ଷମତାସୀନ ଟିଏମସି ସରକାର ବିରୁଦ୍ଧରେ ଜନଆକ୍ରୋଶ ବଢିବାର ଲାଗିଛି। ଏହି ସରକାରର ଜନବିରୋଧି ନୀତି ପାଇଁ ସାଧାରଣ ଲୋକ ଅସୁବିଧାରେ ପଡୁଛନ୍ତି।

Violence and political killings have become the hallmark of Mamata regime. The atrocities on BJP karyakartas has ensured the formation of BJP govt by two-third majority. I appeal to the people of Bengal to uproot the TMC govt & bring BJP to ensure the prosperity of the state. pic.twitter.com/axecZmKWOe — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 5, 2020

The relief being sent by Modi govt is not reaching the poor & marginalised in Bengal. Tribals have not received money for houses, farmers are not getting ₹6000/year and nor poor families have got ₹5lakh health cover. Mamata govt has not implemented 80+ schemes of Modi govt. pic.twitter.com/W6QmsprGZN — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 5, 2020

ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମୋଦିଙ୍କ ନେତୃତ୍ୱ ଉପରେ ଦେଶବାସୀଙ୍କ ଭରସା ରହିଛି। ସାଧାରଣଲୋକ ତାଙ୍କ ନେତୃତ୍ୱରେ ଆଗକୁ ବଢିବା ଲାଗି ଉତ୍ସୁକ। କେନ୍ଦ୍ରରେ କ୍ଷମତାସୀନ ମୋଦି ସରକାରଙ୍କ ଦ୍ୱାରା ପ୍ରଣୟନ କରାଯାଇଥିବା ବିଭିନ୍ନ ଯୋଜନା ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକାରୀ କରୁନାହାଁନ୍ତି। ଯାହା ଫଳରେ ବିଭିନ୍ନ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରୀୟ ଯୋଜନାର ସୁଫଳ ପାଇବାରୁ ବଙ୍ଗଳାବାସୀ ବଞ୍ଚିତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି। ଏହାକୁ ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗ ଭାବେ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରି ବିଜେପି ଜନସମର୍ଥନ ହାସଲ କରିବା ଲାଗି ଲୋକଙ୍କ ନିକଟକୁ ଯିବ। ରାଜ୍ୟରୁ ଟିଏମସି ସରକାରକୁ ଗାଦିଚ୍ୟୁତ କରିବା ପାଇଁ ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗ ବାସିନ୍ଦା ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତ ବୋଲି କହିଛନ୍ତି କେନ୍ଦ୍ରମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶାହ।

Started my two days Bengal visit by paying tributes to Bhagwan Birsa Munda today. Public anger against the Mamata govt can be seen all over the state. People of Bengal only have hope in PM @narendramodi, they know that only he can bring back the prosperity & glory of Bengal. pic.twitter.com/Zfjf5HsC2q — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 5, 2020

ଗତ ବୁଧବାର ରାତି ପ୍ରାୟ ସାଢେ ୯ଟା ବେଳେ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ଗୃହମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଅମିତ ଶାହାଙ୍କ ବିମାନ କୋଲକାତାରେ ଅବତରଣ କରିଥିଲା। ସେତେବେଳେ ବିମାନ ବନ୍ଦରରେ ତାଙ୍କୁ ସ୍ୱାଗତ କରିବା ପାଇଁ ବିଜୟ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରୀୟ ମହାସଚିବ କୈଳାଶ ବିଜୟଭାର୍ଗୀୟଙ୍କ ସମେତ ଦଳର ଅନେକ ନେତା ଉପସ୍ଥିତ ରହିଥିଲେ। ଗୃହମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶାହାଙ୍କ ହେଲିକପ୍ଟରରେ ବାଙ୍କୁରା ଠାରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଥିଲା । ସେଠାରୁ ସେ ପୁଆ ବାଗାନକୁ ଯାଇ ରାସ୍ତାରେ ଯାଇ ବିର୍ସା ମୁଣ୍ଡାଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତିମୂର୍ତ୍ତିର ଉନ୍ମୋଚନ କରିଥିଲେ।