Sandart festival: ଆଜି ଠାରୁ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହେବାକୁ ଯାଉଛି ଆନ୍ତର୍ଜାତୀୟ ବାଲୁକାକଳା ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶନୀ, ଅଂଶ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରିବେ ବିଶ୍ୱର ୧୨୯ ବାଲୁକାଶିଳ୍ପୀ

International Sandart festival: ଡିସେମ୍ବର ୧ ଅର୍ଥାତ ଆଜି ଠାରୁ କୋଣାର୍କରେ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହେବାକୁ ଯାଉଛି ଆନ୍ତର୍ଜାତୀୟ ବାଲୁକାକଳା ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶନୀ। ଏହି ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶନୀରେ ଭାରତ ସମେତ ବିଶ୍ୱର ବିଭିନ୍ନ ଦେଶରୁ ୧୨୯ଜଣ ବାଲୁକାଶିଳ୍ପୀ ଷ୍ଟଲରେ ଅଂଶ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରିବେ। ପ୍ରାୟ ୮ଟି ଦେଶରୁ ବାଲୁକାଶିଳ୍ପୀ ମାନେ ଯୋଗ ଦେଇ ନିଜ ଭିତରେ ରହିଥିବା ଅନ୍ତର୍ନିହିତ କଳାକୁ ବାଲୁକାରେ ପ୍ରତିଫଳିତ କରିବେ।

Welcome to 14th #InternationalSandArtFestival , #Konarak , Puri in Odisha which will be start from tomorrow. This year sculptures from eight different countries around the world will participate in this festival. @odisha_tourism pic.twitter.com/9wrOEHruwg

