Sandart festival: ଆଜି ଠାରୁ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହେବାକୁ ଯାଉଛି ଆନ୍ତର୍ଜାତୀୟ ବାଲୁକାକଳା ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶନୀ, ଅଂଶ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରିବେ ବିଶ୍ୱର ୧୨୯ ବାଲୁକାଶିଳ୍ପୀ

International Sandart festival: କୋଣାର୍କରେ ଅନୁଷ୍ଠିତ ହେବାକୁ ଥିବା ଆନ୍ତର୍ଜାତୀୟ ବାଲୁକା କଳା ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶନୀର ବ୍ରାଣ୍ଡ ଆମ୍ବାସଡାର ଭାବେ ପଦ୍ମଶ୍ରୀ ସୁଦର୍ଶନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ ଏହି କାର୍ଯ୍ଯକ୍ରମକୁ ପରିଚାଳିତ କରିବେ। ତେବେ ଏହି ଆନ୍ତର୍ଜାତୀୟ ବାଲୁକା କଳା ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶନୀରେ ହଜାର ହଜାର ଦର୍ଶକ ପରିଦର୍ଶନ କରିବେ ବୋଲି ଆଶା ରଖିଛନ୍ତି ସୁଦର୍ଶନ।

Written By  Priyambada Rana|Last Updated: Dec 01, 2024, 07:35 AM IST

International Sandart festival: ଡିସେମ୍ବର ୧ ଅର୍ଥାତ ଆଜି ଠାରୁ କୋଣାର୍କରେ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହେବାକୁ ଯାଉଛି ଆନ୍ତର୍ଜାତୀୟ ବାଲୁକାକଳା ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶନୀ। ଏହି ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶନୀରେ ଭାରତ ସମେତ ବିଶ୍ୱର ବିଭିନ୍ନ ଦେଶରୁ ୧୨୯ଜଣ ବାଲୁକାଶିଳ୍ପୀ ଷ୍ଟଲରେ ଅଂଶ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରିବେ। ପ୍ରାୟ ୮ଟି ଦେଶରୁ ବାଲୁକାଶିଳ୍ପୀ ମାନେ ଯୋଗ ଦେଇ ନିଜ ଭିତରେ ରହିଥିବା ଅନ୍ତର୍ନିହିତ କଳାକୁ ବାଲୁକାରେ ପ୍ରତିଫଳିତ କରିବେ। 
 
ତେବେ କୋଣାର୍କରେ ଅନୁଷ୍ଠିତ ହେବାକୁ ଥିବା ଆନ୍ତର୍ଜାତୀୟ ବାଲୁକା କଳା ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶନୀର ବ୍ରାଣ୍ଡ ଆମ୍ବାସଡାର ଭାବେ ପଦ୍ମଶ୍ରୀ ସୁଦର୍ଶନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ ଏହି କାର୍ଯ୍ଯକ୍ରମକୁ ପରିଚାଳିତ କରିବେ। ତେବେ ଏହି ଆନ୍ତର୍ଜାତୀୟ ବାଲୁକା କଳା ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶନୀରେ ହଜାର ହଜାର ଦର୍ଶକ ପରିଦର୍ଶନ କରିବେ ବୋଲି ଆଶା ରଖିଛନ୍ତି ସୁଦର୍ଶନ।

