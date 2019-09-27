କୋରାପୁଟରେ କଫିର ଚାହିଦା

କୋରାପୁଟ କଫିର ଚାହିଦା ବଢି ଚାଲିଛି । ଚାହିଦା ମୁତାବକ ଯୋଗାଇବା ବି କଷ୍ଟକର ହୋଇପଡିଲାଣି । ଆମାଜନରେ ବି କୋରାପୁଟ କଫି ଉପଲବ୍ଧ ହେଉଛି । କଫି ଚାଷ ମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ଗରିବ ଆଦିବାସୀମାନେ ଉପକୃତ ହୋଇ ପାରୁଥିବାବେଳେ, ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୪୫ ହଜାର ହେକ୍ଟର ଜମି କଫି ଚାଷ ପାଇଁ ଉପଯୁକ୍ତ ରହିଛି ।