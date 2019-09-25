ଚେରମୂଳି ଖାଇ ଜୀବନ ଯାପନ

ସରକାର ଗରିବ ଲୋକଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ବୀମା ଭଳି ଅନେକ ଯୋଜନା ପ୍ରଣୟନ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ହେଲେ ଏ ସବୁ ଯୋଜନାରେ ଲୋକେ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟସେବା ପାଇଁ ପାରୁନାହାନ୍ତି । ଅର୍ଥ ଅଭାବରୁ ଆବଶ୍ୟକ ଚିକିତ୍ସା ହୋଇପାରୁ ନ ଥିବା ବେଳେ ଚେରମୂଳି ଖାଇ ବଞ୍ଚିଛି ଜୀବନ ।