close

खास खबरें सिर्फ आपके लिए...हम खासतौर से आपके लिए कुछ चुनिंदा खबरें लाए हैं. इन्हें सीधे अपने मेलबाक्स में प्राप्त करें.

Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT US. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL DISCLAIMER. COMPLAINT. AUTHORS. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

କଳି ଯୁଗର ମର୍ଡନ ଢିଙ୍କି!

କଳି ଯୁଗର ମର୍ଡନ ଢିଙ୍କି! ଏଣିକି ଗୋଡ଼ର ଆବଶ୍ୟକ ନାହିଁ, ସୁଇଚ୍ ଚିପିଲେ ଧାନରୁ ବାହାରୁଛି ଚାଉଳ, ହଳଦି ଗୁଣ୍ଡ ହେଉଛି, ମସଲା ଗୁଣ୍ଡ ହେଉଛି, ଢିଙ୍କି ଭଳି ସମସ୍ତ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ କରୁଛି ଏହି ମସିନ୍... ମାତ୍ର ୨୫ ହଜାର ଖର୍ଚ୍ଚ କଲେ ତିଆରି ହେଉଛି ଏହି ବିତ୍ୟୁତ ଚାଳିତ ଢିଙ୍କି... ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.

Sep 15, 2019, 12:40 AM IST

Latest Videos

अगला
वीडियो

ନିର୍ମାଣ ହେବ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରୀୟ ସ୍ମାରକୀ...

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अपने ही गाने &#039;Pepeta&#039; पर नोरा फतेही ने किया Fantastic Dance, वायरल हो रहा है Video

अपने ही गाने 'Pepeta' पर नोरा फतेही ने किया Fantastic Dance, वायरल हो रहा है Video
VIDEO: इमरान के बाद भारत के खिलाफ शाहिद अफरीदी का भड़काऊ बयान, कहा- याद रखना...

VIDEO: इमरान के बाद भारत के खिलाफ शाहिद अफरीदी का भड़काऊ बयान, कहा- याद रखना...
सेना की ईस्टर्न कमांड ने खो दिया अपना &#039;Hero&#039;, केंद्रीय मंत्री जितेंद्र सिंह ने ट्वीट कर जताया दुख

सेना की ईस्टर्न कमांड ने खो दिया अपना 'Hero', केंद्रीय मंत्री जितेंद्र सिंह ने ट्वीट कर जताया दुख
12वीं पास के लिए DRDO में शानदार वैकेंसी, 81 हजार तक है सैलरी

12वीं पास के लिए DRDO में शानदार वैकेंसी, 81 हजार तक है सैलरी
VIDEO: 2 पाकिस्‍तानी सैनिकों को भारतीय सेना ने किया ढेर, PAK ARMY को सफेद झंडा दिखाकर ले जाने पड़े शव

VIDEO: 2 पाकिस्‍तानी सैनिकों को भारतीय सेना ने किया ढेर, PAK ARMY को सफेद झंडा दिखाकर ले जाने पड़े शव

आधार में ऐसे करें नया फोन नंबर अपडेट

KRK का गाना प्रमोट कर बुरे फंसे अमिताभ बच्‍चन, लोगों ने पूछा &#039;सर अकाउंट हैक हुआ है क्‍या?&#039;

KRK का गाना प्रमोट कर बुरे फंसे अमिताभ बच्‍चन, लोगों ने पूछा 'सर अकाउंट हैक हुआ है क्‍या?'
ग्रुरुग्राम में रेव पार्टी कर रहे थे 34 युवक और 9 युवतियां, पुलिस ने डाली रेड

ग्रुरुग्राम में रेव पार्टी कर रहे थे 34 युवक और 9 युवतियां, पुलिस ने डाली रेड
6 साल का बच्चा ऑपरेशन के दौरान गाता रहा गाना, VIDEO देख मासूम की हिम्मत को सलाम करेंगे आप

6 साल का बच्चा ऑपरेशन के दौरान गाता रहा गाना, VIDEO देख मासूम की हिम्मत को सलाम करेंगे आप
HBD आयुष्‍मान खुराना: SEX Education पर पापा से हुआ सामना, &#039;उन्‍हें पता चल गया कि मैं...&#039;

HBD आयुष्‍मान खुराना: SEX Education पर पापा से हुआ सामना, 'उन्‍हें पता चल गया कि मैं...'