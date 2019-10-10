close

खास खबरें सिर्फ आपके लिए...हम खासतौर से आपके लिए कुछ चुनिंदा खबरें लाए हैं. इन्हें सीधे अपने मेलबाक्स में प्राप्त करें.

Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
Zee Odisha News
CONTACT US. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL DISCLAIMER. COMPLAINT. AUTHORS. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

ଓଡ଼ିଆ ପୁଅଙ୍କର ଜଳ ସଂରକ୍ଷଣ ଯୋଜନା

କଥାରେ ଅଛି ଜଳ ବହୁଳେ ସୃଷ୍ଟି ନାଶ, ଜଳ ବିହୁନେ ସୃଷ୍ଟିନାଶ । ସାରା ବିଶ୍ୱ ଏବେ ଜଳ ଚିନ୍ତାରେ । ଖରାଦିନେ ଜଳ ସଙ୍କଟ, ବର୍ଷା ଦିନେ ବନ୍ୟା ସଙ୍କଟ । ମାନବ ସମାଜରୁ ଜଳ ଚିନ୍ତା ଦୂର ପାଇଁ ଅଭିନବ ଉପାୟ ବାହାର କରିଛନ୍ତି ଓଡ଼ିଆ ପୁଅ ଶ୍ୟାମ ସୁନ୍ଦର ରାଠୀ। ଚାଷୀ ଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଜଳ ସେଚନ, ପ୍ରଦୂଷଣ ମୁକ୍ତ ସମାଜ ଗଠନ । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.

Oct 10, 2019, 02:40 PM IST

Latest Videos

अगला
वीडियो

'ਪੰਥ ਏਕਤਾ 'ਚ ਰੁਕਾਵਟ ਪਾਉਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਬਿਆਨਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਕਰੋ ਗੁਰੇਜ਼'- ਜਥੇਦਾਰ ਗਿਆਨੀ ਹਰਪ੍ਰੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अब Jio से नहीं होगी फ्री कॉलिंग, दूसरे नेटवर्क पर लगेंगे पैसे; जानिए कितने का होगा टॉप अप

अब Jio से नहीं होगी फ्री कॉलिंग, दूसरे नेटवर्क पर लगेंगे पैसे; जानिए कितने का होगा टॉप अप
सलमान खान के बंगले पर क्राइम ब्रांच का छापा, 29 साल से फरार अपराधी पुलिस के हाथ लगा

सलमान खान के बंगले पर क्राइम ब्रांच का छापा, 29 साल से फरार अपराधी पुलिस के हाथ लगा
रिलायंस JIO उपभोक्ताओं के लिए सबसे बड़ी सूचना, दूसरे नेटवर्क पर फ्री कॉलिंग सर्विस 10 अक्टूबर से बंद

रिलायंस JIO उपभोक्ताओं के लिए सबसे बड़ी सूचना, दूसरे नेटवर्क पर फ्री कॉलिंग सर्विस 10 अक्टूबर से बंद
जमीन से क्यों उखड़ रही है कांग्रेस, आइए जानते हैं दुर्गति की पूरी कहानी

जमीन से क्यों उखड़ रही है कांग्रेस, आइए जानते हैं दुर्गति की पूरी कहानी
लाख कोशिशों के बाद भी भारत में घुस नहीं पा रहे आतंकी, अब पाकिस्तान ने चली ये चाल

लाख कोशिशों के बाद भी भारत में घुस नहीं पा रहे आतंकी, अब पाकिस्तान ने चली ये चाल

आर्टिकल 370 में बदलाव के बाद खौफ में जी रहा PAK, 66% पाकिस्तानी बोले- हो सकती है जंग

आर्टिकल 370 में बदलाव के बाद खौफ में जी रहा PAK, 66% पाकिस्तानी बोले- हो सकती है जंग

राफेल की शस्त्र पूजा पर कांग्रेसी खड़गे ने उठाया सवाल, निरुपम बोले- &#039;वह नास्तिक हैं&#039;

राफेल की शस्त्र पूजा पर कांग्रेसी खड़गे ने उठाया सवाल, निरुपम बोले- 'वह नास्तिक हैं'
सरकार का एक और दिवाली गिफ्ट, आशा कार्यकर्ताओं को डबल फायदा

सरकार का एक और दिवाली गिफ्ट, आशा कार्यकर्ताओं को डबल फायदा
राशिफल 10 अक्टूबर: इन राशिवालों को आज जॉब में मिलेगा फायदा, बिजनेस भी चमकेगा

राशिफल 10 अक्टूबर: इन राशिवालों को आज जॉब में मिलेगा फायदा, बिजनेस भी चमकेगा
भारत के राफेल और अपाचे से PAK एयरफोर्स के उड़े होश, कहा- अगर युद्ध हुआ तो हम हार जाएंगे

भारत के राफेल और अपाचे से PAK एयरफोर्स के उड़े होश, कहा- अगर युद्ध हुआ तो हम हार जाएंगे