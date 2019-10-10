ଓଡ଼ିଆ ପୁଅଙ୍କର ଜଳ ସଂରକ୍ଷଣ ଯୋଜନା

କଥାରେ ଅଛି ଜଳ ବହୁଳେ ସୃଷ୍ଟି ନାଶ, ଜଳ ବିହୁନେ ସୃଷ୍ଟିନାଶ । ସାରା ବିଶ୍ୱ ଏବେ ଜଳ ଚିନ୍ତାରେ । ଖରାଦିନେ ଜଳ ସଙ୍କଟ, ବର୍ଷା ଦିନେ ବନ୍ୟା ସଙ୍କଟ । ମାନବ ସମାଜରୁ ଜଳ ଚିନ୍ତା ଦୂର ପାଇଁ ଅଭିନବ ଉପାୟ ବାହାର କରିଛନ୍ତି ଓଡ଼ିଆ ପୁଅ ଶ୍ୟାମ ସୁନ୍ଦର ରାଠୀ। ଚାଷୀ ଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଜଳ ସେଚନ, ପ୍ରଦୂଷଣ ମୁକ୍ତ ସମାଜ ଗଠନ । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.