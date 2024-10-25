Heavy Rain Fall: ଦାନା ପ୍ରଭାବରେ ପ୍ରବଳ ବର୍ଷା, ଭଦ୍ରକରେ ସର୍ବାଧିକ

Heavy Rain Fall: ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର: ଦାନା ପ୍ରଭାବରେ ଉପକୂଳ ଓଡ଼ିଶାରେ ପ୍ରବଳ ବର୍ଷା ଲାଗି ରହିଛି। କଟକ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ସମେତ ଅଧିକାଂଶ ସ୍ଥାନରେ ପ୍ରବଳରୁ ଅତି ପ୍ରବଳ ବର୍ଷା ହୋଇଛି। ଭଦ୍ରକର ଚାନ୍ଦବାଲି ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧୫୮.୬ ମିଲି ବର୍ଷା ହୋଇଛି। ଭଦ୍ରକ ପରେ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରାପଡ଼ରେ ମଧ୍ୟ ଜୋରଦାର ବର୍ଷା ହୋଇଥିବା ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି। ଏନେଇ ପାଣିପାଗ ବିଭାଗ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛି। ନଜର ପକାନ୍ତୁ ପୂରା ତାଲିକା ଉପରେ କେଉଁଠି କେତେ ବର୍ଷା ହୋଇଛି।

Under the influence of Cyclonic Storm Dana, Heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places over Odisha and Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal.

The cyclonic storm "DANA" moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 07 kmph and lay centred…

