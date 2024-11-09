 Weather Update: ବଙ୍ଗୋପସାଗରରେ ପୁଣି ଲଘୁଚାପ, ଆଜି ଏହିସବୁ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ବର୍ଷା ସମ୍ଭାବନା
Weather Update: ବଙ୍ଗୋପସାଗରରେ ପୁଣି ଲଘୁଚାପ, ଆଜି ଏହିସବୁ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ବର୍ଷା ସମ୍ଭାବନା

Weather Update: ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଏବେ ହାଲୁକା ହାଲୁକା ଥଣ୍ତା ଅନୁଭୂତ ହେଉଛି। ତେବେ, ଏହାରି ଭିତରେ ଆଞ୍ଚଳିକ ପାଣିପାଗ ବିଭାଗ ଏକ ଆଶ୍ଚର୍ଯ୍ୟ କଲା ପରି ଖବର ଦେଇଛି। ଦକ୍ଷିଣ ପଶ୍ଚିମ ବଙ୍ଗୋପସାଗରରେ ଶୁକ୍ରବାର ଦିନ ଏକ ଘୂର୍ଣ୍ଣିବଳୟ ସୃଷ୍ଟି ହୋଇଛି। 

Written By  Narmada Behera|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2024, 06:36 AM IST

Weather Update: ବଙ୍ଗୋପସାଗରରେ ପୁଣି ଲଘୁଚାପ, ଆଜି ଏହିସବୁ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ବର୍ଷା ସମ୍ଭାବନା
Weather Update: ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଏବେ ହାଲୁକା ହାଲୁକା ଥଣ୍ତା ଅନୁଭୂତ ହେଉଛି। ତେବେ, ଏହାରି ଭିତରେ ଆଞ୍ଚଳିକ ପାଣିପାଗ ବିଭାଗ ଏକ ଆଶ୍ଚର୍ଯ୍ୟ କଲା ପରି ଖବର ଦେଇଛି। ବଙ୍ଗୋପସାଗରରେ ପୁଣି ଏକ ଲଘୁଚାପ ସୃଷ୍ଟି ହୋଇପାରେ।  ଦକ୍ଷିଣ ପଶ୍ଚିମ ବଙ୍ଗୋପସାଗରରେ ଶୁକ୍ରବାର ଦିନ ଏକ ଘୂର୍ଣ୍ଣିବଳୟ ସୃଷ୍ଟି ହୋଇଛି।  ଏହାର ପ୍ରଭାବରେ  ଆସନ୍ତା ୪୮ ଘଣ୍ଟା ଭିତରେ ଦକ୍ଷିଣ ପଶ୍ଚିମ ବଙ୍ଗୋପସାଗରରେ  ଏକ ଲଘୁଚାପ ସୃଷ୍ଟି ହେବାର ସମ୍ଭାବନା ରହିଛି। ଏନେଇ ଭାରତୀୟ ପାଣିପାଗ ବିଭାଗ ପୂର୍ବାନୁମାନ କରିଛି।  
 
 
 
ଲଘୁଚାପ କ୍ଷେତ୍ର ସୃଷ୍ଟି ହେବା ପରେ,  ଏହା ପଶ୍ଚିମ ଦିଗରେ ଗତି କରି ତାମିଲନାଡୁ ଓ ଶ୍ରୀଲଙ୍କା ଉପକୂଳରେ  ପହଞ୍ଚିବ।  ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଉପରେ ଲଘୁଚାପର ହାଲୁକା ପ୍ରଭାବ ରହିପାରେ ବୋଲି ଆଞ୍ଚଳିକ ପାଣିପାଗ ବିଜ୍ଞାନ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି।  ଆଜି ରାତିରୁ ୧୧ ତାରିଖ ଯାଏଁ  ଦକ୍ଷିଣ ଓ ଉପକୂଳ ଓଡି଼ଶାରେ ବର୍ଷା ହେବ। ତେବେ, ଦକ୍ଷିଣ ଓଡି଼ଶାରେ  ସ୍ବଳ୍ପରୁ ମଧ୍ୟମ ଧରଣର ବର୍ଷା ହେବାର ସମ୍ଭାବନା ରହିଛି। ଉପକୂଳ ଓଡି଼ଶାରେ ସ୍ବଳ୍ପ ବର୍ଷା ହୋଇପାରେ ବୋଲି ବିଭାଗ ଆକଳନ କରିଛି।  ଆଜି ବିଶେଷକରି, ଗଜପତି, ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧା,ପୁରୀ, ଗଂଜାମ, ଜଗତସିଂହପୁର, କେନ୍ଦ୍ରାପଡା ଓ ନୟାଗଡ ବର୍ଷା ହେବାର ସମ୍ଭାବନା ରହିଛି।   
 

