Weather Update: ବଙ୍ଗୋପସାଗରରେ ପୁଣି ଲଘୁଚାପ, ଆଜି ଏହିସବୁ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ବର୍ଷା ସମ୍ଭାବନା

Weather Update: ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଏବେ ହାଲୁକା ହାଲୁକା ଥଣ୍ତା ଅନୁଭୂତ ହେଉଛି। ତେବେ, ଏହାରି ଭିତରେ ଆଞ୍ଚଳିକ ପାଣିପାଗ ବିଭାଗ ଏକ ଆଶ୍ଚର୍ଯ୍ୟ କଲା ପରି ଖବର ଦେଇଛି। ଦକ୍ଷିଣ ପଶ୍ଚିମ ବଙ୍ଗୋପସାଗରରେ ଶୁକ୍ରବାର ଦିନ ଏକ ଘୂର୍ଣ୍ଣିବଳୟ ସୃଷ୍ଟି ହୋଇଛି।
IMD issues brief report on Severe Cyclonic Storm "DANA" over Bay of Bengal during 22nd-26th October.
(i) The severe cyclonic storm “DANA” developed over eastcentral Bay of Bengal (BoB) and adjoining North Andaman Sea as a Low-Pressure Area. It crossed north Odisha coast close to… pic.twitter.com/zRls3YP3FL
— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 7, 2024