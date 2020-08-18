Hockey India provides financial assistance to 61 unemployed players

New Delhi: The Hockey India Executive Board has announced its immediate support to 61 athletes from across the senior, junior men and women core probable’s who are not currently employed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

From this initiative, 61 athletes will receive financial assistance from Hockey India, this includes 30 junior women, 26 junior men, 4 senior women and 1 senior men core probable’s.

The objective is to provide basic financial relief for the athletes and to assist them in resuming sporting activities.

"The ongoing battle with the COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on athletes who don't have jobs, for them to be able to continue sporting activities while their families face financial constraints will be difficult," expressed Hockey India Officiating President Gyanendro Ningombam.

"Hockey India was keen to find a way to give them some immediate relief and has decided to help these players with Rs 10,000 each as financial assistance in these difficult times, which would mean they would not add any additional burden on their families as they look to resume sports activities in the near future."

We hope this assistance will help the players to soon resume sporting activities and give them the necessary confidence to focus their energies on excelling for the country," he added.