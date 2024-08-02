Feels Like Home To Arthur The King: Celebrate Friendship Day with Laughter, Tears, And Bonding On Lionsgate Play

New Delhi: From tender dramas to light-hearted comedies. Here’s a sneak peek at five must-watch titles that capture the essence of friendship in all its forms:

1. Minx Season 1 & 2 - The Work Wifes/ Husbands Friendships

Kick off your Friendship Day with Minx Seasons 1 & 2, a clever comedy series that explores unconventional work friendships. Set in 1970s Los Angeles, the show follows Joyce, a young feminist, and Doug, a dubious publisher, as they collaborate on launching the first erotic magazine for women.

2. Normal People - The Friends to Lovers Trope kind of Friendships

For those drawn to the "friends to lovers" trope, Normal People delivers a poignant look at teenage friendships and romantic entanglements. This critically acclaimed Irish drama, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal, traces the evolving relationship between Connell and Marianne as they navigate the complexities of high school and young adulthood.

3. Hiccups and Hookups - The Sibling Friendships

Experience the unique sibling dynamic with Hiccups and Hookups, a comedy-drama featuring Lara Dutta, Prateik Babbar, and Shinnova. The series highlights the lives of single mother Vasudha and her commitment-phobic brother Akhil as they juggle dating, relationships, and family responsibilities. Their strong sibling bond offers a heartwarming take on familial friendship.

4. Arthur The King - The Pet Friendships

For a heartening tale of teamwork and unlikely friendships, don’t miss Arthur The King. Starring Mark Wahlberg as a professional runner who reunites with his estranged team for a crucial championship, the film features an inspiring canine companion, Arthur, who plays a pivotal role in mending relationships and overcoming personal struggles. The film also stars Simu Liu, Juliet Rylance, and Bear Grylls in a special appearance, promising an emotional and exhilarating journey.

5. Feels Like Home Season 1 & 2 - The College Friendships

Finally, Feels Like Home Seasons 1 & 2 offers a nostalgic look at college friendships. The series, featuring Preet Kammani, Vishnu Kaushal, Mihir Ahuja, and Anshuman Malhotra, follows four college roommates as they navigate the ups and downs of student life, self-discovery, and personal growth. The show captures the essence of youthful camaraderie and the challenges of growing up.

